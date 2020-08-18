International license required driving outside of Germany

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Defense Department personnel stationed in Germany need an international driver’s license, in addition to a U.S. Forces Certificate of License (also known as a USAREUR license) and a valid stateside driver’s license to drive outside the country.



Applicants should ensure they have the proper documentation in hand when they go to Wiesbaden Driver’s Training and Testing Station before their next road trip.



“For incoming personnel and Family members the priority is to get a U.S. Forces Certificate of License, to operate a (privately owned vehicle) on and off installations in Germany,” said Hans-Peter Moosberger, driver’s training instructor at the DTTS.



However, at the start of every POV orientation Wiesbaden’s instructors tell students to not delay getting their IDLs, and obtaining the signed application from their office is the first step.



“Every student who completes the POV orientation here, passes the written test and receives their permanent certificate of license should return to our offices for an IDL application if they plan to drive outside Germany’s borders,” Moosberger said.



An IDL can’t be obtained using the temporary certificate of license issued immediately after passing the written test.



The Wiesbaden DTTS is currently serving customers by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (0611) 143-546-6074/6075/6076/6077. Applicants are asked to not bring friends, family or sponsors along to ensure physical distancing can be maintained. DTTS is located on Clay Kaserne, Bldg. 1023W, Room 324, and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:45 p.m. Applicants should bring their USAREUR license and a valid stateside license. The application must be completed in person and signed by DTTS personnel. It takes approximately 10 minutes.



Next, bring the signed application, a single passport photo, your USAREUR license, official or tourist passport (red or blue), valid stateside driver’s license, Department of Defense ID card and 15 euros to the off-post KFZ-Zulassungsstelle facility (This is the German equivalent to the Department of Motor Vehicles) located in Wiesbaden-Schierstein.



Due to COVID restrictions, applicants must make an appointment online with Führerscheinstelle Wiesbaden at http://netappoint.de/ot/wiesbaden-sta/index.php?company=wiesbaden-sta&cur_cause=1 to obtain their license. Other precautions being taken include keeping 1.5 meters of distance between customers, having only one person at a time at the counter and requiring mask use. Payment is only accepted via credit or debit card.



“No additional drivers test is required to get an IDL. Just some paperwork, valid documentation and 15 euros,” said Michael Leyba, transportation specialist at the DTTS.



Some navigation systems may direct drivers past the facility to the “Federal Mogul” building; however, the vehicle entrance to the KFZ-Zulassungsstelle is immediately past the blue sign for “TÜV Hessen Service Center” on the right-hand side of the street. Free parking is available.



When entering the building, get a number from the small electronic kiosk in the waiting area. The kiosk screen will read, “Warteticket.” Press the orange button with the word “Fahrerlaubnisbehörde.” A paper ticket will print with a customer number that begins with the letter “F.” Pay attention to the screens on the wall. When the number comes up on the screen, the appointment will be upstairs on the first floor (1. Stock) in the room (Raum) indicated on the screen.



After processing, applicants return downstairs to pay at the “Kassenautomat” before the IDL will be issued. The self-service pay station works like a parking meter or “Parkschein Automat.” An international driver’s license costs 15 euros.



Passport photos can be taken at self-service photo booths located at the food court on Clay Kaserne and the Hainerberg Exchange Mall. A booth is also located in the entrance of the KFZ-Zulassungsstelle facility, for those who forget to bring one. Four photos cost 5 euros. Don’t forget scissors to cut one photo from the page.



The IDL is valid for a maximum of three years, or as long as the accompanying stateside license is valid.

