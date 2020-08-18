Customers can prepare vehicles for inspection

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Community members have to make sure their vehicles are in safe conditions. Regular vehicle inspections are therefore mandatory.



Vehicle owners should not forget to bring their vehicle registration, Army in Europe Form 190-1A, along with AE Form 190-1AA (downloadable at https://www.aepubs.eur.army.mil/AE-Forms/), said Jürgen Nisi, maintenance manager with 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



On-post vehicle inspection is free, Nisi said. Any person listed on the registration (AE Form 190-1A) can take the car to be inspected.



Appointments are not necessary, however, walk-in customers might have to wait for some time, he said. Common Access Card holders can make an appointment in advance at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/wiesbaden/des/SitePages/vehicleinspection.aspx.



“We highly recommend to get an online appointment to avoid waiting,” said Stephanie Kramer, director of Base Operations Maintenance with 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Even with an appointment, customers should plan for an inspection to take at least 30 minutes, Nisi said.



Depending on the registration, the inspection is good for one or two years, Kramer said.



Customers should check their vehicles beforehand and take care of obvious defects.



The most common reasons for failing vehicle inspection:



1. Oil or antifreeze leaks



2. Worn tires – The tread depth of the tires must be at least 1/16 of an inch (1.6 mm). Tires must be free of chunking, breaks, bumps, knots, or bulges showing cord or tread separation from the casting or other adjacent materials.



3. Malfunctioning lights – All lights specified in Army in Europe Regulation 190-1 must work properly. Light color, position or intensity must be according to regulation.



4. Malfunctioning brakes



5. Window tint – The window tint on the windshield and the front door windows has to be removed in accordance with German law.



6. Exhaust leaks/high noise levels – All exhaust systems of motorcycles and automobiles will be inspected for their noise levels. Motor vehicles exceeding a level of 95 decibels will be rejected.



7. Body/frame corrosion/ride height – Body and frame of the vehicle will be checked on deterioration, missing parts, etc. In addition, the minimum ground clearance must not be less than approximately 3.5 inches (90 mm).



8. Windshield damage – On the driver’s side in the windshield wiper area, even small cracks will cause the vehicle to fail inspection. Cracks outside the driver’s view that are over an inch (25 mm) in diameter, star-shaped fractures over 1/2 inch (12.7 mm) in diameter and some other conditions specified in AER 190-1 will cause the vehicle to be rejected.



9. Windshield wiper/washer system – The washer system must be filled, windshield wipers must be operational and the wiper blades must be serviceable to ensure visibility. If installed, defrosters must be functional.



10. ABS/Airbag lights – Airbags must be operational. A vehicle will be rejected if the light that indicates the airbag has been activated stays illuminated or is missing.



11. U.S. and Department of Defense affiliated decals – All U.S. and DoD associated decals have to be removed for operations security reasons.



12. U.S. license plate brackets – U.S. license plate brackets have to be removed.



POV inspectors recommend not to wait until the last week of permanent registration to have the vehicle inspected. Inspection and registration can be renewed up to 75 days in advance. There will be no loss of days on the current registration if inspected early.



For more information on vehicle inspection, visit https://www.afsbeurope.army.mil/BASOPS/BASOPS-Maintenance/Vehicle-Inspection-Copy/. For information on Vehicle Registration, which falls under the Directorate of Emergency Services, visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/DES/vehicle-registration.

