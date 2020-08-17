Ford’s Bridge Team Refines their Navigational Skills with Simulator Training

Photo By Seaman Riley McDowell | Lt. Greg Sutter, from Orlando, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Riley McDowell | Lt. Greg Sutter, from Orlando, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) navigation department, participates in a seamanship and navigation simulator during a visit to the Navigation, Seamanship and Ship-Handling Training Program (NSST) facility located on Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 13, 2020. Ford is in port for a scheduled window of opportunity for maintenance as part of her Post-Delivery Test and Trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell) see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck and navigation departments conducted a simulated replenishment-at-sea evolution at the Navigation, Seamanship and Ship-Handling Training Program (NSST) facility located on Naval Station Norfolk, August 13.



The facility uses the Kongsberg Polaris V2 simulator system for practice and assessment of U.S. Navy bridge watchstanders and ship control personnel. The simulations are created to aid Sailors in their ability to communicate effectively amongst the ship control team and bridge watch personnel while the ship performs complex maneuvers at sea. Some of the other evolutions available through the simulator system include: pier work, working with tugs, contact management, plane guard, harbor transit, tactical maneuvering, man overboard and low visibility.



Senior Maritime Instructor, Joe Harriss, explained that valuable lessons can be learned on the simulators before an underway or deployment.



“The goal is to provide a continuum of advancement for any Sailor that comes in,” said Harriss. “As these Sailors go to their respective ships they will have to manage circumstances that may occur at sea. Here at NSST, we try to continually level their horizons so that they can provide experience that may augment or counter certain situations.”



Ford’s bridge watch team started their simulation two nautical miles behind the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187). Through the direction of the conning officer, Ford commenced an approach, came alongside, cast lines over and conducted an emergency breakaway all while steaming in the Atlantic Ocean.



Lt. Josiah Hedges, from Grass Valley, Calif., a divisional officer assigned to Ford’s deck department, and one of Ford’s officers of the deck, said the intention of the training was to help build teamwork amongst the crew.



“All the bridge watchstanding team members are here, from the boatswain’s mates to the qualified officers of the deck, and it benefits the entire team,” said Hedges. “It’s like getting a refresher. A teaching experience for the qualified watchstanders and learning experience for the newest members who have never been on the bridge before. It really benefits everybody.”



While Ford has conducted four independent steaming events (ISEs) in the Atlantic Ocean this year as part of her Post Delivery Test and Trails phase of operations, Ford’s Sailors have visited the NSST facility five times for simulation training in-between the ship’s ISEs, and have more training opportunities scheduled for the rest of the year.



Hedges explained that the simulation training was vital to mission readiness because of the value of repetition when conducting very intricate evolutions.



“You can never get enough repetitions on these dangerous evolutions,” said Hedges. “It’s important to get comfortable performing these evolutions and this is a great way to get hands-on experience. Coming here we are able to get a visual representation of what it’s going to look like out there.”



Gerald R. Ford is a first-in-class aircraft carrier and the first new aircraft carrier designed in more than 40 years. Ford is in port and preparing for its fifth independent steaming event of the year.



