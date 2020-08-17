New Tobacco Regulations and Resources

With the recent changes in legislation making it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to those under age 21, the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) is leveraging its tobacco cessation resources to help Sailors and Marines become tobacco free.



Service members must now be 21 to purchase any type of tobacco product including e-cigarettes or vapes, at all installations and facilities in the U.S., its territories and possessions and on Navy ships in U.S. ports.



The legislation, known as “Tobacco 21” (or T21), was enacted Dec. 20, 2019 and went into effect on military installations in the U.S. on Aug. 1, 2020. T21 makes it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product—including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes—to anyone under 21. The new federal minimum age of sale applies to all retail establishments and persons with no exceptions, including military personnel.



The goal of this law is to decrease tobacco use by targeting age groups when most people start using tobacco. For Sailors and Marines who are impacted by the law and ready to quit, NMCPHC is ramping up its efforts to promote tobacco cessation resources and tools available to service members. This includes counseling and medication available through your MTF, BAS and ships, as well as a 24/7 live chat service and resources available through the DOD’s YouCanQuit2 campaign. This information and more can be found on the NMCPHC Tobacco Free Living page.



"If you use tobacco, consider quitting,” said Dr. Mark Long, NMCPHC Public Health Educator and Tobacco Cessation Program Manager. “No matter your age, it is never too early or too late to quit smoking, spitting or vaping. The health effects are immediate and a result of quitting, you'll save money and reduce your risk of some negative health outcomes later in life."



According to Long, resources are also available for health promoters, health care providers, supervisors and others that provide support to tobacco users looking to quit the addiction.



"There are many reasons to quit tobacco. Find your reason, and check out the many resources, programs and tools available to help you become tobacco free. You don't have to go this alone," said Long.



“Tobacco use is one of the hardest habits to kick, I know from past personal experience” said NMCPHC Command Master Chief Joseph Dennis. “Preventing Sailors and Marines from establishing this addiction and assisting those who are ready to quit makes us a more ready force and reduces death and illnesses due to cancer and other tobacco associated diseases. Quitting isn’t easy, but it’s always a good time to quit tobacco.”



For more information on tobacco cessation, visit NMCPHC’s Tobacco Free Living Pages at: https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion/tobacco-free-living/Pages/Tobacco-ForYouSelfHelp.aspx.



Additional resources are also available through YouCanQuit2: https://www.ycq2.org/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2020 Date Posted: 08.17.2020 14:14 Story ID: 376172