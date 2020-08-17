170th Military Police Battalion in Stone Mountain During Civil Arrest

Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard Battalion Commander of the Decatur-based 170th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard Battalion Commander of the Decatur-based 170th Military Police Battalion gives guidance to her Soldiers during the civil unrest mission in Stone Mountain, Ga., Aug. 15, 2020. This is her first time conducting a civil unrest mission with the Georgia Army National Guard. U.S. Army National Guard Photos by: Sgt. Jeron Walker see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard with the Decatur-based, 170th Military Police (MP) Battalion and the Macon based, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team assisted several law enforcement agencies in mitigating hazards during the protests in Stone Mountain, Ga. on Aug. 15, 2020. Both brigades set up tactical operations in the Stone Mountain Park Perimeter, stood alert with riot gear and helped clear the streets from potential agitators.



The 170th Military Police Battalion have worked tirelessly in monitoring and mitigating suspicious activity and demonstrated flexibility and resilience throughout the diverse missions that they’ve completed this year. For this mission, the MPs served as a supportive element to the police departments and demonstrated effective defense procedures in downtown Stone Mountain.



"We had ample time for the battalion to plan, and we knew this coming earlier this week,” said Lt. Col Keith. “We’ve been training on what we would have to respond to.” Keith also says that having many law enforcement agencies working alongside them was uplifting because it’s a mutually coordinated effort to assist, protect and defend the community.



This is Lt. Col. Keith’s first civil unrest mission with the Georgia Army National Guard, and it was a success for the battalion. Since the battalion has been active all year, the Soldiers were given more time to get to know their new commander. These events give Keith opportunities to develop them for the future.



“I look forward to spending time with the younger Soldiers, said Lt. Col. Keith. “Our biggest job as senior leaders is to coach, teach and mentor the younger Soldiers, so that we make it better than when we found it.”



U.S. Army National Guard Photos and Story by: Sgt. Jeron Walker