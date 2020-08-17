Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    170th Military Police Battalion in Stone Mountain During Civil Arrest

    Await Further Guidance

    Courtesy Photo | The Georgia Army National Guard Battalion Commander of the Decatur-based 170th

    STONE MOUNTAIN , GA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2020

    Story by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    201st Regional Support Group

    The Georgia Army National Guard with the Decatur-based, 170th Military Police (MP) Battalion and the Macon based, 48th Infantry Combat Brigade Team assisted several law enforcement agencies in mitigating hazards during the protests in Stone Mountain, Ga. on Aug. 15, 2020. Both brigades set up tactical operations in the Stone Mountain Park Perimeter, stood alert with riot gear and helped clear the streets from potential agitators.

    The 170th Military Police Battalion have worked tirelessly in monitoring and mitigating suspicious activity and demonstrated flexibility and resilience throughout the diverse missions that they’ve completed this year. For this mission, the MPs served as a supportive element to the police departments and demonstrated effective defense procedures in downtown Stone Mountain.

    "We had ample time for the battalion to plan, and we knew this coming earlier this week,” said Lt. Col Keith. “We’ve been training on what we would have to respond to.” Keith also says that having many law enforcement agencies working alongside them was uplifting because it’s a mutually coordinated effort to assist, protect and defend the community.

    This is Lt. Col. Keith’s first civil unrest mission with the Georgia Army National Guard, and it was a success for the battalion. Since the battalion has been active all year, the Soldiers were given more time to get to know their new commander. These events give Keith opportunities to develop them for the future.

    “I look forward to spending time with the younger Soldiers, said Lt. Col. Keith. “Our biggest job as senior leaders is to coach, teach and mentor the younger Soldiers, so that we make it better than when we found it.”

    U.S. Army National Guard Photos and Story by: Sgt. Jeron Walker

    NEWS INFO

