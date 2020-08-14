LAIRCM testing for the KC-46

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. — Airmen from the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron began testing the capabilities of the Large Aircraft Infrared Counter-Measures system on the KC-46A Pegasus Aug. 11, 2020.



The LAIRCM is a defense system for large transport aircraft that combines missile warning and infrared laser jammer systems to protect aircraft from guided missiles.



“We tested the system to ensure electronic counter-measures were working as intended,” said Tech. Sgt. Spencer Balint, 22nd AMXS laser safety officer. “The KC-46 is designed to go deeper into combat zones that other tankers may not have been able to access before.”



Acquiring the LAIRCM, improves air refueling capabilities allowing the KC-46 to refuel in combat zones and deter enemy ordnance.



“This will benefit the KC-46 because it allows the aircraft to move one step further toward war and deployment readiness,” said Balint. “This creates the potential for us to perform aeromedical evacuations while equipped with self-defense systems to protect the aircraft.”



As LAIRCM systems testing for the KC-46 continues, it will benefit the Air Force and improve its capabilities to support air refueling operations worldwide.

