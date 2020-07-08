Students get their game on

“Gaming is a great way to build relationships and connect people,” said Chaplain (Capt.) R. Shaughn Casey, 81st Training Group chaplain. “Establishing positive and healthy relationships within our Airmen is important. They understand each other and what they are all going through. From interacting with students from different squadrons or even different branches, the Fishbowl helps them create new friendships and gives them a place to not feel alone.”



To maintain the 81st Training Wing’s priority of training and developing premier war-fighters, technical training students are secluded to the training area to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fishbowl inside the Levitow Training Support Facility is an area dedicated to providing students an area to enjoy and connect with one another, which includes a game room.



“The Airmen are stuck in their room with only themselves and their thoughts,” said Casey. “Being alone creates a skewed perspective and everything can become overwhelming. The Fishbowl allows them to relate with other students that are experiencing the same thing. Friendships are very valuable and it reminds them that they are not alone.”



Multiplayer games such as Super Smash Bros., Mario Cart and more are available to play, as well as virtual reality.



“The Fishbowl is the place for Airmen to relax with their fellow wingmen,” said Airman 1st Class Christian Johnston, 335th Training Squadron student. “It encourages the students to get out of their dorms and enjoy their technical training experience with each other.”



The Fishbowl was initially created to boost morale for students but has become an avenue for resiliency during a difficult time.



“The Airmen have built this together,” said Casey. “They have developed this community through problem solving and teamwork. Building relationships and problem-solving prepare the Airmen to withstand the challenges that lie ahead of them.”

