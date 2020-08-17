Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI, Team Mildenhall conduct proactive good order, discipline inspection

    Photo By Senior Airman Brandon Esau | An Air Force Office of Special Investigations agent uses an X-ray scanner during an...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.17.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Brandon Esau 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Office of Special Investigations, Detachment 512, recently led a proactive good order and discipline inspection with 100th Security Forces Squadron, 727th Air Mobility Squadron and 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron members.

    The inspection was conducted with the authorization of base leadership to ensure the safety and security of Team Mildenhall and to deter the sale and possession of illegal items and substances.

    “These inspections are vital to protecting Air and Space Force members, their families and the mission,” said an OSI agent. “Possessing or using any unauthorized items can not only be a detriment to an individual, but can also cause harm to those around you.”

    The K-9 units from the 100th SFS conducted bomb and drug-sniffing operations as a part of the inspection and suspicious packages were sent through an X-ray scanner to reveal any irregularities.

    Along with these type of inspections, OSI investigates serious offenses including espionage, terrorism, drug use and other illegal activities that undermine the mission of the Department of Defense.

    “We’re not simply out here to ‘get people’,” said an OSI agent. “Maintaining good order and discipline on any Air and Space Force installation is a tough task, but one we take pride in. We’re here to serve the base and keep the personnel safe through proactive criminal and counterintelligence operations.”

