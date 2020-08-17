Guam Guard and DLA Donate 50 Computers to School for COVID-19 Learning

Photo By Capt. Mark Scott | From left, Plamin Rabino of the Guam National Guard, Edward Fobes of the The Defense...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Mark Scott | From left, Plamin Rabino of the Guam National Guard, Edward Fobes of the The Defense Logistics Agency, Erica Cepeda, school principal, and Eric Mills of DLA, donate 50 computers to Merizo Elementary on Aug. 14, as part of the DLA’s Computers for Learning Program. Intended to streamline the transfer of excess Department of Defense IT equipment to schools, The Guard and DLA are set to expand the CFL program to other schools around the island. see less | View Image Page

MERIZO, Guam (August 14, 2020) - The Defense Logistics Agency and Guam National Guard donated 50 computers to the Merizo Martyrs Memorial School in Guam on Aug. 14, under the DLA’s Computers for Learning Program.



Erica Cepeda is the principal of the island’s most remote school. “As we start the new school year, we are all working to adapt our methods to include online instruction due to COVID-19,” said Cepeda. “Our teachers and students will benefit immensely from the connectivity these computers will provide.”



Martyrs Memorial is also the adopted school of the Guam National Guard.



Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigi, adjutant general for the Guam National Guard, was present at the donation. "When you make an investment in people, the investment returns two-fold," said Aguigui. "What a better investment is to make than in our children, and in our future."



The Guam National Guard and DLA are planning to expand the CFL program to other schools around the island.