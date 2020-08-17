Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard and DLA Donate 50 Computers to School for COVID-19 Learning

    Photo By Capt. Mark Scott | From left, Plamin Rabino of the Guam National Guard, Edward Fobes of the The Defense...... read more read more

    GUAM

    08.17.2020

    Story by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    MERIZO, Guam (August 14, 2020) - The Defense Logistics Agency and Guam National Guard donated 50 computers to the Merizo Martyrs Memorial School in Guam on Aug. 14, under the DLA’s Computers for Learning Program.

    Erica Cepeda is the principal of the island’s most remote school. “As we start the new school year, we are all working to adapt our methods to include online instruction due to COVID-19,” said Cepeda. “Our teachers and students will benefit immensely from the connectivity these computers will provide.”

    Martyrs Memorial is also the adopted school of the Guam National Guard.

    Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigi, adjutant general for the Guam National Guard, was present at the donation. "When you make an investment in people, the investment returns two-fold," said Aguigui. "What a better investment is to make than in our children, and in our future."

    The Guam National Guard and DLA are planning to expand the CFL program to other schools around the island.

