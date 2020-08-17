MERIZO, Guam (August 14, 2020) - The Defense Logistics Agency and Guam National Guard donated 50 computers to the Merizo Martyrs Memorial School in Guam on Aug. 14, under the DLA’s Computers for Learning Program.
Erica Cepeda is the principal of the island’s most remote school. “As we start the new school year, we are all working to adapt our methods to include online instruction due to COVID-19,” said Cepeda. “Our teachers and students will benefit immensely from the connectivity these computers will provide.”
Martyrs Memorial is also the adopted school of the Guam National Guard.
Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigi, adjutant general for the Guam National Guard, was present at the donation. "When you make an investment in people, the investment returns two-fold," said Aguigui. "What a better investment is to make than in our children, and in our future."
The Guam National Guard and DLA are planning to expand the CFL program to other schools around the island.
This work, Guam Guard and DLA Donate 50 Computers to School for COVID-19 Learning, by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
