Exeter, Mo. native serves on board USS Antietam

Petty Officer 1st Class Todd Lanterman is an Interior Communications Electrician aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam is one of three cruisers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 450 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Interior Communications Electrician is responsible for all of the ship’s internal communications, including phones, alarms and internal television.



“We have the pleasure of working on everything from ship’s entertainment systems to any and all internal communications equipment,” said Lanterman. “We have important gear from the top of the mast to the bottom of the engineering plants.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“I love how the U.S. has presence here,” said Lanterman. “I’ve been given a great opportunity and I’m glad to be here.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“I love Japan,” said Lanterman. “I love how I can explore a unique part of the world and I can do it while working with the Japanese to protect both of our national interests.”



Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups.



USS Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



