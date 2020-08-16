Sioux City, Iowa native serves aboard USS Mustin

PHILIPPINE SEA— A Sioux City native and West High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Mustin.



Petty Officer Third Class Maria Cervantes is a Yeoman aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Mustin is one of six destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Yeoman conducts various administrative tasks such as tracking, routing and formatting personnel qualifications, special request chits, evaluations, designation letters, awards, instructions and notices. As well as, prepare award ceremonies.



“I like to be organized and I do enjoy being able to just put my music in and focus and work on my own tasks,” said Cervantes. “I feel accomplished when I’m able to check jobs off of my list.”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“I take care of every one and make sure they can do their job,” said Cervantes. “If I do my job, there is less for everyone else to worry about.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“I was ecstatic when I got orders to come out here,” said Cervantes. “I haven’t been disappointed. Sometimes the days are long but nothing can replace the feeling of looking back on what you accomplished.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



For more information on Mustin and other forward-deployed ships in Japan, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

