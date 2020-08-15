Chico, Texas native serves aboard USS Mustin

A Chico native and 2019 Chico High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Mustin.



Seaman Daniel Campos is a Gunner’s Mate aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Mustin is one of six destroyers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



A Navy Gunner’s Mate operates and maintains ship’s small arm and crew served weapons from Mark 45 5 inch gun to the 9mm pistols.



“I absolutely love my job,” said Campos. “I get paid to take care of guns and shoot them. Who does not want that?”



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“I am somewhere that I never thought I would see in my life otherwise,” said Campos. “The days are really fast-paced here. You have to keep moving.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“At first, I was scared,” said Campos. “It was a huge change coming here as an 18 year old kid. Now I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Sailors play a vital role in the overall military mission around the world.



Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of its allies and partners in the region.



