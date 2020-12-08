Soldiers Recruit Strong Amidst Coronavirus

These measures, to include wearing face masks and maintaining acceptable social distances, come from directives issued by the Department of Defense and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.



"A lot of our day to day operations have been affected as well. For a lot of our guys, to keep them safe, we make sure to wear masks,” said Army Cpt. Carrie Haag, North Shore Recruiting Company commander. The station also ensures that social distancing measures are adhered to by all individuals who enter the office. “[Safety] is our top priority,” she explains.



Coronavirus has the nation adjusting to a 'new' normal way of life. Many establishments and institutions are implementing new methods to track the spread and prepare for any potential exposure.



“The biggest new precaution is contact tracing,” said Haag. “The sign-in log at the front door of all our stations allows us to know who was in the office and when, for anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive.”



For some, adjusting to the new COVID-19 safety measures has been challenging, but the Recruiting Battalion has adapted well under the current circumstances.



“It is different. We are trying to overcome the fact that people do not want to see you face to face,” said Staff Sgt. Lloid Davis, station commander. “We have been doing Facetime interviews to spread our gospel about the Army and show them that the Army is a great opportunity for them with what is all going on right now. We are still operational and going full force.”



“We’re all trying to figure out the new norm,” said Haag. “From doing more virtual training and coming up with more new and innovating ways of getting the Army’s message out to the populace.”



Even during these challenging times, the Army is always available to recruit those willing and able to serve.



To receive more information about the opportunities available in the U.S. Army, reach out to a recruiter at goarmy.com.

