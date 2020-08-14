New Army G-1 Visits Knox, Meets with HRC Leaders

Less than two weeks after assuming duties as the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1 (Personnel), Lt. Gen. Gary Brito met with U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s key leaders and staff here to gain an understanding of HRC’s on-going efforts towards maintaining Army readiness, and executing diverse Army talent management processes, along with updates on internally-focused civilian workforce professional development and diversity and inclusion initiatives.



Brito, installed as the Army G-1 on Aug. 3, also reviewed preparations underway for the Colonel Command Assessment Program (CCAP) to be held here in mid-September.



“I came to learn the team. It takes a big team to manage the human resources for a million-person Army and I wanted them to educate me, not only in the role of the G-1, but to best be of service both to HRC and with Army leadership,” said Brito.



“It was very evident to me that no one is going to replace the expertise of everybody I met today,” he added.



During his visit, Brito toured the Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude Complex and heard from senior representatives of HRC’s five subordinate directorates: Officer Personnel Management Directorate (OPMD), Enlisted Personnel Management Directorate (EPMD), Reserve Personnel Management Directorate (RPMD), The Adjutant General Directorate (TAGD); and the Personnel Information Systems Directorate (PERSINSD).



Brito stressed the need to develop automation systems that take into consideration the lieutenant with one year of service and the lieutenant colonel with 19 years of service.



“Most of the initiatives take a new and future-focused look in consideration for key skills, attributes, preferences and a fresh look at systems to ensure we are developing a 21st century talent management system to manage a 21st century Army,” Brito said.



Much of that future focus included in-depth discussions and assessments of initiatives designed to improve Army readiness through the Soldier assignment and key leader selection processes including the continued development of the Integrated Pay and Personnel System-Army (IPPS-A); the Army Talent Alignment Process (ATAP) for officers; the Assignment Satisfaction Key – Enlisted Module (ASK-EM) that will soon include all enlisted MOSs, and the two new assessment programs for those selected for battalion and colonel-level commands.



During a working lunch session, HRC leaders shared the importance of the command’s evolving efforts directed at civilian workforce development and those that address diversity and inclusion concerns.



HRC’s Gemstone program is a 12-month professional development program intended to improve the command’s civilian talent management efforts and build the bench for future leaders and subject matter experts.



Gemstone consists of self-development, mentorship, team-based problem solving, developmental assignments and other activities that target core competencies.



According to Ms. Stormi Looney, HRC’s senior civilian personnel officer, Gemstone meets the Army Civilian Emerging Enterprise Leader Program requirements and supports the tenets of the Army People Strategy and the Civilian Implementation Plan.



“After an initial cohort of six participants, our second year has more than 20 enrolled in the program. Gemstone is showing great progress,” she said.



“These training opportunities show value and the need for our civilian workforce,” Brito said.



Regarding HRC’s internal Diversity and Inclusion program, Command Sgt. Maj. Lynice Thorpe-Noel outlined the command’s efforts as ‘Therapy for Some, Awareness for Others’ along with maximizing the effectiveness of the more than 50 trained equal opportunity liaisons (EOLs) across the HRC enterprise and conducting dozens of focus group listening sessions.



“We want to create a platform and program where Soldiers and Civilians can share their experiences and listen to understand,” she explained. Sustaining momentum and making changes over time is the goal.



Asked what he thought Soldiers should look forward to regarding career management, the Army G-1 shared, “There are some very proactive and forward thinking talent management systems that I sense will make our Army better and help make readiness better.



Identifying and helping train and prepare the individual to be the best he or she can be for our Army while considering their preferences, family situation, education, the whole bit. The intellectual energy and financial investment to develop something for the 21st century for a 21st century Army that needs to be prepared for multi-domain operations -- that’s the promise I see out of all this.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 17:38 Story ID: 376050 Location: FT. KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Army G-1 Visits Knox, Meets with HRC Leaders, by Bill Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.