Soldiers Maintain Readiness and COVID Compliance

Staff Sgt. Kyle Andrews, transportation management coordinator for the 613th Movement Control Team, 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, conducts physical training within the restriction of movement area of Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania on August 13th. Recently members of the 613th Movement Control Team arrived in Romania and are undergoing a restriction of moment in accordance with base policy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dommnique Washington, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEAN, ROU – As the number of COVID-19 cases fluctuates throughout Romania, military members who serve at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, and throughout the Black Sea region, have managed to maintain a high level of readiness.

This is, in part, due to soldiers remaining in compliance with the guidance they have received from their senior leaders.

“Use all your experience, discipline, intelligence and initiative to fight COVID-19 while conducting your operational mission,” said U.S. Army Col. Larry Vaughn, the previous commander of Area Support Group – Black Sea in a recent message. “We will not get a second chance at being ready when and if our nation calls.”

The protective measures that have been put in place by Army leadership seems to be effective in keeping Soldiers safe thus far.

“We've seen minimal impact on any [positive tests], having to do with COVID,” said Col. Jeffrey Wade, director of health services for Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

Before executing any training, leaders at all levels are required to identify risks, find ways to mitigate those risks, and continually refine plans to produce the safest outcome possible.

“Units need to conduct very deliberate, task-by-task assessments of the risks of infection transmission in their approach to training,” said Vaughn. “Then adopt better ways of training to mitigate those risks.”

Physical distancing, masks, good hand hygiene, and routine COVID-19 screenings upon entrance to military bases are the deliberate protective measures service members have grown accustomed to since the start of this pandemic.

Soldiers must also undergo restriction of movement when traveling to or from other countries.

“We practice a strict force protection posture at MK and NSTA,” Wade said. “I think our prevention methods assist in ensuring we have the lowest possible COVID exposures and numbers throughout the force.”

New military units regularly travel throughout the region for training. As they arrive, they are made aware of base standards, and best practices learned from COVID-19 medical studies.

“As more personnel become informed about how to protect themselves, the risk of getting sick will drop,” said Vaughn. “The goal is to always go to work and come home safe and healthy,” Vaughn said.