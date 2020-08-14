USS Philippine Sea Departs on Deployment

Courtesy Photo | ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jul. 19, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jul. 19, 2020) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and the Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) conduct an integrated training exercise in the Atlantic Ocean. The Philippine Sea and Milwaukee are stationed out of Mayport, FL. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Alyssa Eng/Released) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) – The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) departed Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 14, for an independent deployment to maintain maritime stability and security and ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests around the globe.



"This deployment is the culmination of months of intensive training and preparation. The Philippine Sea crew has worked hard to get here, successfully honing our skills across warfare areas through a challenging Basic Phase and demanding Integrated Phase,” said Capt. Kevin J. Hoffman, Philippine Sea’s commanding officer. “I could not be more proud of the Wardog Family and I am thrilled to sail with them. We look forward to conducting operations overseas in support of our fleet commanders and stand ready to execute our Nation's tasking."



¬ Sailors aboard Philippine Sea will also be navigating the continuing global pandemic, following strict protocols to keep the crew healthy while maintaining the highest states of operational readiness. All personnel assigned to the ship completed a minimum, 14-day quarantine ashore and were tested for COVID-19 prior to getting underway.



"The COVID-19 pandemic poses a unique challenge worldwide, but we have taken the proper precautions and will continue to do so in order to keep our Sailors safe. We are looking forward to deployment where we can see the direct results of the crew's hard work,” said Cmdr. Matthew Iwanczuk, Philippine Sea’s executive officer. “Even though there will be fewer port visits due to the pandemic, we expect a successful deployment while performing the missions ahead and coming home safely, Philippine Sea is ready for anything."



The ship is deployed with two MH-60R helicopters from Helicopter Strike Maritime Four Eight, Detachment Five (HSM 48.5), the “Dastardly Barbarians.”



USS Philippine Sea, whose motto is "Eternal Vigilance," is a Flight II Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser on active service in the U.S. Navy. She is named for the Battle of the Philippine Sea during World War II and is the second ship to bear the name. The Philippine Sea was the first U.S. or allied vessel to launch missiles against Saddam Hussein's forces during the Gulf War.



U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) exercises operational authorities over assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and the Atlantic Ocean.



