Reserve Component Command Fort Worth Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth (NRSE RCC FTW) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, August 14, 2020.



Navy Captain Mark A. Hofmann relieved Navy Captain C. Todd Perry as Commander, Navy Region Southeast Reserve Component Command Fort Worth. Perry also received retirement honors during the ceremony commemorating his more than 29-year career as a commissioned naval officer.



“I am full of optimism as I turn over command to Captain Hofmann. He is supremely talented and he will lead this region to new heights in the future,” said Perry. “It has been the highlight of my career to lead the 20 Commanding Officers in this region. The Sailors they lead are the reason our Navy Reserve is ‘Ready to Win.’”

Rear Admiral John A. Schommer, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, virtually attended as guest speaker for the event and presented Perry with the Legion of Merit award for his actions while serving as Commander.



“While I am thankful we at least have Microsoft Teams to facilitate this change of command, know that I would have much preferred to shake your hand, and tell you well done shipmate,” said Schommer. “You and your family are an American success story. You have represented the best that the Navy has to offer and, without a doubt, you have served as a mentor and inspiration to the next generation of Navy leaders.”



Perry thanked the staff of NRSE RCC FTW and its subordinate commands for their hard work and dedication, particularly over the last several months.



“Rapidly mobilizing our Navy Reserve healthcare professionals in response to the coronavirus pandemic was the highlight of the past two years," said Perry. “So proud of how our Reserve Sailors responded to the nation in a time of need.”



Hofmann briefly spoke about his vision as NRSE RCC FTW Commander and thanked Perry for his leadership and guidance.



“There’s a tremendous amount of continuity between Captain Perry’s vision and mine,” said Hofmann. “Like him, I will lead a team which doggedly attacks bureaucratic and cultural obstacles, unlocking potential that will make our 8,000 Sailors even more lethal.”



Perry took a moment to reflect on his career as a commissioned naval officer.



“Looking back over my 29-year career, I will most fondly remember the shipmates with whom I served,” said Perry. “Of course, I’ll never forget the many deployments on five different ships, but it’s the people I will remember most.”



NRSE RCC FTW Chief Staff Officer Eric Cottrell spoke on behalf of the command in wishing Perry fair winds and following seas.



“It has been an absolute honor and pleasure to serve under his command. We are better Sailors, a better region, and a better force because of his leadership. One of his stated goals was to help make us the best versions of ourselves, which would lead to this command being the best version of itself. He can rest well knowing that because of his efforts RCC Fort Worth is more ready, more capable, and more agile and lethal than at any time in her history. Fair winds and following seas, Sir!” said Cottrell.



