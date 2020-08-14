New York National Guard Major General Michel Natali receives second star

Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Michel Natali, a Halfmoon, New York,...... read more read more Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Michel Natali, a Halfmoon, New York, resident, receives his second star from his wife Barbara and Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, during his promotion to the rank of major general during a ceremony on Friday, August 14, at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. The ceremony was held in front of a socially distant audience of 40 New York National Guard leaders and staff. A live-stream was provided for Natali’s family, including his parents in Watertown, N.Y. U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. -- New York Army National Guard Brigadier General Michel Natali, a Halfmoon, New York, resident, received his second star during his promotion to the rank of major general during a ceremony on Friday, August 14, at the New York National Guard headquarters in Latham.



Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, and Natali’s wife Barbara pinned his new stars in front of a socially distant audience of 40 New York National Guard leaders and staff. A live-stream was provided for Natali’s family, including his parents in Watertown, N.Y.



“Today is a great day,” Shields said in his remarks. “A great day for Mike Natali, a great day for Mike’s family and friends and a great day for the New York Army National Guard.”



Natali, a retired New York State Police Investigator, is a veteran of the Iraq War and deployed to Somalia and Haiti while assigned to the 10th Mountain Division in the 1990s.



He is now the fourth two-star general in the New York National Guard.

Natali serves as the Assistant Adjutant General, Army for the New York National Guard. He is responsible for the training and organization of the 10,300-members of the New York Army National Guard.



“Achieving this rank is a huge accomplishment,” Shields said. “Mike, you are a great leader, with huge amounts of experience leading complex organizations and fixing problems. Promotion to major general demonstrates your potential for continued service at the strategic levels of our Army.”



Natali also serves as the Deputy Commanding General, Army National Guard, for the United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia.



During the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Natali served as the Dual Status Commander-New York, responsible for commanding both National Guard and Active Duty federal forces assigned to the response in New York City.



“I am truly appreciative of the opportunity to continue service to our state and nation, and most of all I am grateful to continue to serve alongside our great Soldiers, Airmen, Naval Militia, New York Guard and civilian work force,” Natali said. “I am always impressed by the performance of our organization and our units, whether it be on deployment overseas or here in New York.”



Natali thanked leaders, Soldiers and their families for their continued trust.



“Our formations are comprised of the best New York and our nation has to offer,” he said. “New York’s families endure countless sacrifices in order to support their Guard Soldier or Airmen. To lead and care for them is a serious commitment we not only owe the Soldier but one we owe to our families as well. We can’t do anything without them.”



Natali is a Watertown native and 1983 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central High School, who served in the 10th Mountain Division before becoming a New York State Trooper after leaving the Active Army.



Natali retired from the New York State Police as an investigator after 20 years. He spent his first years in the New York State Police patrolling Jefferson County. He was assigned to the New York State Intelligence Center at the time of his retirement.



His parents, Franco and Giuseppa Natali, still live in Watertown.



Natali has served as Assistant Adjutant General as a full-time National Guard officer since 2017. Prior to that he commanded the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command, which is based at Camp Smith Training Site in the Hudson Valley with 4,000 Soldiers located across the state.



Natali joined the Army after earning a commission through the Reserve Officers Training Corps at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont. He became a military intelligence officer, and first served with the 5th Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division in Mainz, Germany from 1989 to 1991.



In 1991, Natali was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. He deployed to Somalia and then to Haiti with the division.



While with the 10th Mountain Division he served as commander of Headquarters Company of the 110th Military Intelligence Battalion and in the 10th Mountain Division Intelligence Section at Fort Drum, N.Y.



Natali joined the 27th Infantry Brigade of the New York Army National Guard, headquartered in Syracuse in 1996. In 2004 he was assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division, based in Troy, and deployed to Tikrit, Iraq in 2005 as the deputy division intelligence officer.



His other assignments have included deputy brigade commander of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, commander of the 106th Regional Training Institute, commander of the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, and deputy commander of the 53rd Troop Command. He also served as Director for Intelligence and Security Joint Forces Headquarters-New York.



Natali is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College as well as the United States Army War College. He has also attended the Army Strategic Education Program, the Joint Task Force Commanders Course, the Harvard University General and Flag Officer Homeland Security Executive Course and the International Executive Combating Terrorism Seminar.



Natali holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Norwich University, a Master's in Public Administration from Marist College and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.



His awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Superior Unit Award, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, the New York State Defense of Liberty Medal, the New York State Counterdrug Service Medal, and the Army Parachutist badge.