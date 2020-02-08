TSC conducts virtual change of command ceremony

Col. Kristina Green is the new commander of Training Support Command, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



“The world we know faces significant changes and challenges both domestically and globally,” said Brig. Gen. Terri Borras, commanding general of MIRC, in her remarks.



“To navigate this turbulent environment the TSC must be ready to meet 21st century and beyond challenges and more importantly it must recognize emerging threats and opportunities in order to enable decision-making at the speed of operations.”



Green received command of the unit August 2, 2020 from Col. Paul Gresens, who commanded the unit since June 2, 2018. The ceremony was conducted virtually in a private livestream for Soldiers, family members, and guests to view.



Green commented after accepting command of the approximate 2,000 member Army Reserve unit that, "I can see [in the TSC] that talent and intellectual acumen abounds, and the number of soldiers ready to contribute to the ‘fight tonight’ is one that any commander would be grateful to inherit. I vow to lead this formation with transparent and engaged leadership that motivates our soldiers to continue to serve our nation, and further their own commitment to developing the intelligence enterprise.”



Gresens, the departing commander, thanked the TSC Soldiers for their sacrifice to the unit.



“You are in school, have civilian careers, have families, and are members of your communities. And you are Soldiers,” said Gresens in his remarks. “You have joined an organization that asks a lot and that is inspiring.”



Gresens is pending his next assignment.



TSC organizes, resources, prepares and resets combat-ready Soldiers, teams and units capable of providing multi-discipline operational intelligence support to expeditionary operations and intelligence support to Army Service Component Commands.

