Courtesy Photo | 200504-N-DG679-001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 4, 2020) Fleet Readiness Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200504-N-DG679-001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 4, 2020) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s paint shop completes the first F/A-18 Super Hornet with the Blue Angels signature paint as the jet awaits transport to Boeing Global Services Cecil Field for final assembly. The Super Hornet will become the fourth Boeing platform to be used by the Blue Angels flight demonstration team. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released) see less | View Image Page

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast plays critical part in providing the Blue Angels with new Super Hornet aircraft

By Ashley Lombardo

Fleet Readiness Center Southeast Public Affairs



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) recently applied the final coat of paint on the inaugural Super Hornet for the U.S Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.



But the aircraft’s distinctive paint, cobalt blue with yellow trim, is just the work completed by the depot that the eye can see.



The team’s transition from the F/A-18 Hornet to the F/A-18 Super Hornet, a more powerful jet that’s approximately 25 percent larger, would not be possible without FRCSE. The Legacy Hornet served as the primary aircraft for the Blue Angels since 1986 and will retire its run in 2021.



“Knowing we are playing a critical role in making the Super Hornets ready for the team is an incredibly proud moment for the command as a whole," said Col. Fred Schenk, FRCSE's Commanding Officer. "The work is ongoing, and we're tremendously honored to be a part of the transition. We aren't just providing the well-known Blue Angels paint scheme, but we are performing the necessary maintenance and modifications to sustain the aircraft throughout their service life with the team.”



To make these aircraft the recognizable, sky-ripping planes you see, paint is just the beginning.



Modifications ranging from the removal of weapons systems to the outfitting of each aircraft with a control stick spring system for more precise aircraft control, require support from dozens of maintenance artisans working hundreds of hours. The final product – a first of its kind Super Hornet that is safe, ready for flight and looking better than ever.



According to Rick Heffner, FRCSE's paint shop supervisor, the depot has been doing the Blue Angel's signature paint for years, but when the demonstration squadron decided to transition to the Super Hornet aircraft, Heffner and his team faced a new set of challenges.



"It was decided last year that FRCSE would continue to provide this service for the new airframe. The Super Hornet is larger than the Legacy Hornet, so getting the proper size markings for the aircraft was a challenge initially," said Heffner.



In fact, just the painting process for these aircraft takes approximately ten days. It's a job that requires a significant amount of prep work, which includes sanding, washing, masking, priming, seam sealing and more. Those are just a few of the necessary steps required before getting to the blue, yellow, white and clear paint coats and accents. Each process requires a keen eye for detail and meticulous time management.



Matt Lindberg, FRCSE's Deputy Director of the F/A-18 E/F MRO Production Line, said the first Super Hornet slated for conversion arrived at Cecil Commerce Center in December 2017 and work is expected to continue throughout 2021.



"FRCSE is performing the Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI), modifications (MODs) and other over and above work to get these jets ready for years of uninterrupted service by the Blue Angels. A couple of the jets were in storage for 5 to 6 years, so we had to bring them back up to code, per se," he said. "The work we do can take anywhere from 90 days to a year, depending on the condition of the jet and work package requirements."



Once the aircraft arrives at Cecil, each goes through the same basic life cycle: PMI, MODs and then it’s towed to our main facility at Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS JAX) for paint strip and prime. Boeing then completes Blue Angel-specific modifications and it’s then returned to NAS JAX for final paint. Lastly, Boeing finalizes the assembly and performs flight tests.



While FRCSE is doing a lot of the necessary work to get these aircraft sky-ready, Boeing will accomplish the Blue Angel-specific modifications like the addition of an oil tank for the smoke generation system.



To date, FRCSE has performed PMI or MODs on nine of the first 11 Super Hornet aircraft slated for the Blue Angels. Lindberg confirmed that in order to meet transition and training requirements to begin the 2021 airshow season, these 11 aircraft need to be delivered by December 2020.



"As a team, we take a tremendous amount of pride in the work we've completed and continue to do in support of the new platform for the Blue Angels. Every day our employees strive to maximize their performance to produce quality products at an ever-increasing speed," said Lindberg. "I can confidently speak for the rest of our team when I say we cannot wait to see the jets we have worked diligently on take to the skies in cities around the United States."



While we are just a few months away from watching these incredible pieces of military muscle flying high, it’s clear that a new day has dawned for the demonstration team and air show enthusiasts alike. Thanks to the efforts of a diverse team of experts committed to perfecting even the smallest detail, fans will continue to be awed by the Blue Angels aerial acrobatics for years to come.



Though the schedule for 2021 is still pending, please visit blueangels.navy.mil for more information.