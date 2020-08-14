Archdioceses of Military Services bishop visits Fort McCoy

The Fort McCoy Religious Support (RSO) and Catholic community welcomed a special visitor during a recent weekend.



Bishop Richard Spencer of the Archdioceses of Military Services visited Fort McCoy from July 18-19 to meet and talk with leadership about the religious community and services offered at the installation.



Spencer is one of five auxiliary bishops for the Archdioceses of Military Services, which endorses all Roman Catholic priests serving in federal organizations. He supports 97 military installations across the United States.



During his visit, Spencer met with Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand, garrison chaplain; Staff Sgt. Pritchett, RSO noncommissioned officer in charge; and Col. Michael Poss, garrison commander, to discuss the scope of the ministry at Fort McCoy.



Spencer said he wanted to get a better understanding of to whom the RSO provided services.



To help illustrate the community that Fort McCoy serves, Poss shared the “Total Force” focus of Fort McCoy, which includes multicomponent and multiservice training and education.



Spencer offered access to media resources that could help support and encourage the religious education programs and sacraments participation.

Rand said he and the RSO staff and community members appreciated the bishop’s visit.



“(Spencer) wanted to ensure and encourage religious education and sacraments within the Catholic community,” Rand said.



He said Spencer also helped connect Fort McCoy RSO staff members with other Army chaplains who could help provide support and establish a more robust ministry.



“We also shared with him our collaboration with the 88th Readiness Division, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, and Transient Personnel Unit Ministry Teams in providing religious support to Fort McCoy,” Rand said. “He appreciated the coordination and unity.”



On July 19, Spencer delivered the homily and assisted Father Robert Cook with the Mass for the Fort McCoy Catholic community.



“It is a great joy for me to return back to Fort McCoy, Wis.,” Spencer said during the service. “I have a long history here. … It’s always a great joy to return, and I appreciate the opportunity to pray with you.”



At the end of the service, Poss presented Spencer with a print signed by the congregation as a way of thanking him for coming and encouraging the ministry.



The Fort McCoy RSO’s mission is to assist commanders in ensuring the free exercise of religion for all personnel by nurturing the living, caring for the wounded, and honoring the fallen.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and Public Affairs Office.)

