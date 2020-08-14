Soldiers complete training in 89B Ammunition Supply Course

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course (ASC) prepare to complete some training...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course (ASC) prepare to complete some training Aug. 4, 2020, at their specialty-specific training area on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. All 89B military occupational specialty training at Fort McCoy is coordinated through the Regional Training Site-Maintenance facility. The 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course, 89B Senior Leader Course (SLC), and the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) are the courses taught at Fort McCoy. The ASC is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty (MOS). Soldiers who are 89B qualified are tasked with receiving, storing, and issuing conventional ammunition, guided missiles, large rockets, explosives, and other ammunition and explosive-related items. During the two phases of the course, the students learn all of the entry-level basics about the MOS. The 89B SLC also is taught in two phases over the course of four weeks. Even though SLC students have been ammunition specialists for quite a while, the training they receive builds their leadership skills and helps the students get back to the basics of the career field. In the 89B ALC, seasoned 89B Soldiers learn advanced skills in ammunition supply oversight and leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

