Strike Eagles make room for F-35A arrival

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The 48th Fighter Wing and U.K. Defense Infrastructure Organisation partners unveiled a new parking ramp for the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 11, 2020.



“The ramp consolidates F-15E Strike Eagle operations for the two squadrons, shortens transit times and maintenance operations, and saves manpower while improving mission efficiency,” said Lt. Col. Clinton G. Warner, director of the 48th F-35 Program Integration Office at RAF Lakenheath.



The expansion project began in April of 2019 and was completed August 2020 to facilitate construction of the parking apron for the incoming F-35A Lightning II aircraft arriving in late 2021.



“This represents a huge milestone for the F-35 program at RAF Lakenheath and also for U.K. defenses,” said Mark Evans, the F-35 Delivery Partner project manager for the DIO. “It represents the successful completion of collaborations between multiple industry organisations of the U.K. and U.S. visiting forces.”



The arrival of the F-35A will mark the first-ever permanent basing of U.S. fifth-generation aircraft in the European theater, enhancing the 48th Fighter Wing’s combat lethality and contributions to the collective defense of the NATO alliance.

