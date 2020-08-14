CIWT and NAVIFOR Help Pave Way to Better Prepare CTIs for Future Assignments via the Naval Postgraduate School

Photo By Javier Chagoya | Senior enlisted personnel are taking advantage of a new opportunity at NPS to better...... read more read more Photo By Javier Chagoya | Senior enlisted personnel are taking advantage of a new opportunity at NPS to better prepare for their next deployment while also earning graduate-level credit through a four-course certificate program in Regional Security Studies. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Thanks to the efforts of key folks at the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), enlisted Sailors in cryptologic technician (interpretive) (CTI) rating are now earning graduate-level credit while also be better prepared for future assignments through a four-course certificate program in Regional Security Studies at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).



The program was coordinated, staffed, and implemented through the efforts of Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Russ Crandall, Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Kasey Gallardo and Brad McNamar at NAVIFOR and Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Leah Strebin and Shannon Hickman at CIWT.



“This program is a long time coming, and I know we're all very excited for this opportunity for our E6-E8 cadre,” shared Crandall in a previous email. “We need as many quality applications as possible, so that we can ensure we're selecting the cream of the crop.”



The first three CTIs to be selected and attend the program–Chief Cryptologic Technicians (Interpretive) (CTIC) Ann Sonnier, Kevin Farr, and Naomi Mori–recently completed the program in June.



“With the students having to fight through the struggles of COVID, I think the program got off to a great start,” said Cmdr. Paul Rasmussen, NPS Regional Security Studies program officer. “This quarter, we have four students, and I am optimistic the students will continue the success of the previous quarter.”



Currently, four more CTIs were selected and are attending the program: Chief Cryptologic Technicians (Interpretive) Matthew Johnson, Gordon Morrey and Nathan Hebert along with Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Johannes Hubenthal.



This program is one of many efforts to increase regional expertise capabilities for the Navy, while building a professional CTI workforce to meet cultural and regional proficiency requirements.



“These Sailors will gain a robust knowledge of theater operations, politics, and foreign policies that influence countries and the decisions they make,” shared Rasmussen in a previous article. “This will prepare the CTIs to best fulfill their duties to advise leadership on cultural and regional factors that impact mission operations for areas within the CT occupational standards.”



When a Sailor is selected for the program and chooses to attend, they are full-time students under temporary duty orders who carry a full academic workload. The program is also tailored to the specific regional areas they will operate in and the Sailors expect it will help them influence and impact their regions.



Additionally, this program is a huge benefit to the fleet and the Sailor, explained Hebert.



“This program is a truly unique opportunity that allows senior enlisted to step away from the real-time information warfare environment, and explore the histories and issues that face the regions specific to our individual mission areas,” shared Hebert. “The duration of the program is such that it allows us to gain valuable insights, and then return to the fleet to share our acquired knowledge with our peers. Allowing senior enlisted to attend facilitates a bridge to educating our junior Sailors whom we, as chief petty officers and first class petty officers, have contact with on a daily basis.”



The benefits of the program and the resources offered at NPS are lauded by the students.



“So much of what we do on a daily basis in the information warfare community is centered on the operational/tactical level,” added Hebert. “The insights gained through this program in regard to the historical record in the areas of culture, society, environment and politics is invaluable in providing informed analysis of current situations. “Additionally, the sheer amount and quality of resources that the Naval Post Graduate School offers is exceptional, and in this challenging environment we find ourselves in, the professors and staff at NPS have flawlessly implemented the virtual curriculum in a way that has fostered learning even from my current location on the East Coast.”



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



