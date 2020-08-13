US Army engineers break ground, enhance Polish infrastructure

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes | (l-r) U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald, commander, 18th Military Police Brigade;...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes | (l-r) U.S. Army Col. Timothy MacDonald, commander, 18th Military Police Brigade; Polish Land Forces Maj. Krzysztof Krezel, chief of training assessment group; The Honorable Burmistrz Miasta, mayor, Zagan; Polish Land Forces Col. Piotra Plocha, chief of district board of infrastructure in Zielona Gora; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, 15th Engineer Battalion; ceremoniously break ground signaling the official start of Resolute Castle 20 at Karliki, Poland, August 13, 2020. The mission is a U.S. Army Europe engineering exercise occurring from August 10 – September 8, 2020; it provides engineering training opportunities with the mission of completing construction projects intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trezbien, Poland. Additionally the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland, and the construction of a fuel system supply point at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes) see less | View Image Page

An opening ceremony was held for Resolute Castle 20 on Aug. 23, 2020 at Karliki, Poland. The ceremony commemorates the start of seven construction projects to improve the local infrastructure.



The projects are intended to improve existing host nation infrastructure, which includes the construction of an intermediate staging base, forward arming and refueling point maintenance, the clearing of a helicopter landing zone, and the improvement of a railhead byway and range road at Camp Trezbien, Poland. Additionally the improvements will include the construction of a general purpose warehouse in Karliki, Poland, and the construction of a fuel system supply point at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland.



“These projects will mutually benefit the U.S. and Poland by enabling us to effectively move supplies and troops as needed,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena, the commander of 15th Engineer Battalion.



The engineers are scheduled to complete the numerous projects, which started Monday, by Sept. 10, 2020.



Goffena said despite facing a compressed timeline our troops [will be] able to maintain timely milestones with quality and quantity.



An engineer-squad leader displayed his zeal to demonstrate his unit’s capabilities to the host nation.



“Task Force Central Resolute Castle provides us not only with a great opportunity to conduct engineering missions for the U.S. and Polish, but also to show all our Allies that we can work effectively,” said Sgt. Joe Ruiz, a horizontal engineer with 902nd Engineer Construction Company, 15th Engineer Battalion.



The planned efforts of the task force has not gone unnoticed at various levels of Polish leadership.



“We greatly appreciate all the efforts and contributions made by everyone involved,” added Polish Land Forces Maj. Krzysztof Krezel, chief of training assessment group. “This mission could not be done without partnership and cooperation from both sides.”