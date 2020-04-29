Janski promoted to Chief Master Sergeant

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. Samuel S. Janski, 188th Wing human

resource advisor was officially promoted to Chief Master Sergeant on April

29, 2020. This is the highest enlisted rank in the US Air Force. Social

distancing guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Janski from hosting a promotion ceremony at this time.



"I would really like to have my family here to see this, they've supported

me so much over the past 27 years. Through overseas deployments, missed

birthdays, athletic events, and long training days," said Janski. "This is

really a day for them."



Janski was promoted through the Step II (Stripes for Excellent Performers)

program based on his overall achievement in the HRA career field. As a human resource advisor, his job is to develop Airman of all ranks and help grow their personal and professional development, while promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the wing.



"I would like to congratulate chief Janski on his promotion. The Wing Human Resource Advisor position is a key position in the wing staff and if managed the right way can have positive effects that ripple across the entire wing membership and program endeavors," noted Chief Master Sgt. Donald E. Frederick, 188th Wing command chief master sgt. "Chief Janski is a motivated and energetic SNCO who is eager to sharpen the self-awareness of wing members and teach them the processes of maintaining this awareness as our environment and our lives change with time. Chief Janski is up to the task!"



Janski enlisted in the Air Force on August 14, 1993 as an aircraft armament systems specialist. He was assigned to the 188th Fighter Wing, Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he worked on both the F-16 Falcon and

later the A-10 Thunderbolt weapon systems. Janski deployed in June 2005 to Balad Air Base, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served on a weapons load crew.



In 2009, Janski graduated from the Air Force First Sergeant Academy and was appointed the 188th Wing first sergeant. During his time as a first sergeant, Janski deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan in support

of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he was responsible for the welfare of

more than 500 Airmen. He finished his tour honorably by earning the

Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts.



In January 2016, Janski was selected as 188th human resource advisor where he is currently assigned.



"It's all about relationships. I want to encourage all Airmen to get out of

their comfort zones, cross pollinate and get to know others outside your

immediate work area. Doing these things reduce unconscious bias's and

promote inclusion of all Airmen."



Janski reflected. "We all want and need to be included, it's the key to

innovation and success of our mission."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 16:54 Story ID: 375954 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Hometown: CONWAY, AR, US Hometown: VILONIA, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Janski promoted to Chief Master Sergeant, by Capt. Dylan Hollums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.