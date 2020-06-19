Airmen lead candlelight vigil for brighter future

In response to recent social unrest and the need to reconnect after the long months of isolation from COVID-19, a team of Airmen are leading a “Candlelight Vigil For a Brighter Future” event June 22 at Scott’s Parade Field starting at 8 p.m., with a rain date of June 25.

When people arrive at the vigil, there will be posters for people to sign positive messages and gather on the field for reflections. At 8:15 p.m. there will be remarks by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Elwin St. Rose, followed by lighting of candles—signifying unity with each other.



“What I hope will come out of the vigil is for us to take the time to seriously reflect on how we can be better human beings who genuinely care for one another, despite our differences of sexual orientation, religion, race and national origin,” said St. Rose. “To treat each other with genuine respect, irrespective of age, rank and social standing,”



The idea is for there to be quiet time for reflection, but also have it be a time to reconnect with each other as well.



Volunteers will direct the flow of traffic and will provide a limited amount of candles to participants. People may bring their own candles if they would like, and they may stay to reflect until 9:30 p.m. when the event wraps up.



Senior Airman Mikayla Mohead, an event volunteer, said “With the civil unrest happening in America that has affected many Airmen around the world, I feel a sense of hope as a black female Airman that the 375th Air Mobility Wing is hosting such an event. It shows me that I am not alone in [the] fight for justice and equality.”



While the base has moved into more minimized health protection posture, social distancing must still be maintained throughout the event, and face masks are required. Civilian attire must also be worn. Participants should plan to park in the Warmer Fitness Center parking lot and please avoid Colonial housing and Birchard St.

