New SF Center commander focuses on lethal, ready Defenders

Courtesy Photo | Col. Aaron Guill, center, is welcomed as he takes command of the Air Force Security Forces Center during a change of command ceremony held at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020. Guill gained command from Col. Brian S. Greenroad, right. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

The Air Force Security Forces Center welcomed Col. Aaron Guill as its new commander during a change of command ceremony Tuesday.



Guill becomes the center’s third commander since it became primary subordinate unit under AFIMSC in 2015. He takes over from Col. Brian Greenroad, who retires Aug. 14 after a 28-year Air Force career. Guill previously served as director of the Air Force Profession of Arms Center of Excellence at Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



“To the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center team, we are excited to join this team and to collaborate with you as together we execute the IMSC mission,” Guill said. “To the Air Force A4S team, I also look forward to collaborating and working with you as we work to enhance the lethality and readiness of the Defenders worldwide.”



Guill accepted the command from Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, who noted Guill’s nearly 30-year-career spanning assignments at various levels including three squadron commander assignments and leading five squadrons and 1,200 Airmen as the 341st Security Forces Group commander at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana.



“We are getting a tried and true warrior in Aaron,” Wilcox said. “He has proven himself across the Air Force multiple times and I am absolutely looking forward to where he is going to lead the center over the next two, three, four years.”



The Security Forces Center trains, equips, and manages program execution for the Air Force Security Forces enterprise across the globe. AFSFC’s subject matter experts provide support across the Security Forces mission set, including integrated defense, law and order operations, asset protection, equipment acquisition and distribution, Defender training, military working dog support, and Air Force corrections programs.