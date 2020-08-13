Special warfare gets a level up

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii--After a 1,500-feet leap of faith to the ground, a Tactical Air Control Party Airman is responsible for directing airstrikes at the right time and place.

The complex GPS tracking systems necessary for the special warfare career field to be effective were recently upgraded with new software and radios.

For this new push, the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen trained to learn this new and more complicated program, called EvolutionONE.

The three-day event was the 25th ASOS’s mid-year progress check for the unit’s innovations on self-healing mesh networking, long-haul digital communications, and how to tie them both together in a dismounted, tactical fashion.

“We ran through a scenario involving our unit’s tactical footprint and capabilities for an

Agile Combat Employment style mission,” said Tech Sgt. Joshua McKeever, a 25th ASOS TACP Airmen.

McKeever explained, first 20 Joint Terminal Attack Controllers set up their long-haul communicators to reach back to higher headquarters. Next, they established a self-healing mesh network for automatic positioning data as well as text metadata between each other and prepared to execute airstrikes. Finally, they worked together to ‘shoot, move, and communicate’ to withdraw from the target area.

The 25th ASOS’s innovations are an approach to bottom-up refinement and represent the

end-users from the edge of the battlefield that will be connected to the Joint All-Domain Command and Control structures of the future – with the leading contender being Advanced Battle Management System.

“While ABMS is defined as the ‘data architecture that will connect all sensors to the right

shooters’ there has been quite a lot of attention given to the sensors, and not as much to the

shooters,” said Capt. Austin Hairfield, 25th ASOS flight commander. “Our main objective for

this line of effort at the 25th ASOS is to ensure the shooters are represented in these discussions,

are familiar with the ‘pipelines’ currently being built in cyberspace for how to pull the applicable

data from the different domain sensors, and are prepared to be a conduit to feed the machine

algorithms at higher command levels while on the battlefield from being a human extension of

the mesh network.”

“Digital capabilities such as peer-to-peer mesh networks and long-haul digital comm

nodes allow us not only to see a near-real-time bird’s eye view of the battlefield but also allows

us to access more domain capabilities to achieve the joint force commander’s intent, including

using many non-kinetic effects previously not even imagined at the tactical edge,” added Staff

Sgt. Paul Rebultan, 25th ASOS TACP Airman.

Airmen in TACP are a part of the Air Force’s premier ground force that specializes in air,

ground, space and cyber integration in hostile, denied or politically-sensitive environments to

achieve all-domain dominance, also known as Air Force Special Warfare.

“Since TACP capabilities are segmented into strike, integration, and command and control, a Joint All-Domain Command and Control future affects every aspect of our job,” said Hairfield. “EvolutionONE is an example of TACP leading the way within the AFSPECWAR community. The ONE denotes the TACP Weapon System’s deference to the ABMS architecture and how the community is leaning forward and building out these data pathways in conjunction with the Air Force at large-which will be shown at the second ABMS DoD-wide event in early September.”

From testing out the new equipment, to a 3-mile ruck walk, and then multiple classroom settings, the TACP Airmen have no shortage of familiarization training with their new equipment.

“Of course, you always want to be able to go back to your map and compass if you need it, but we’re in the 21st century now, and things are getting more advanced,” said Rebultan.

