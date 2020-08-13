Hurlburt Airman Receives MAJCOM Award for Command and Control Battle Management

The Air Combat Command Command and Control Battle Management Operator of the Year was presented to SMSgt Jacinta Buckhalter, superintendent, 505th Test & Training Group, 505th Command and Control Wing, on Hurlburt Field, Florida on 7 Aug 2020.



“I just want to say congratulations this is a huge award obviously at the MAJCOM-level and this being near and dear to our hearts here in the 505th being for battle management operator and we just wanted to say in front of your peers congratulations and a job well done,” said Colonel Richard Dickens, 505th Command and Control Wing.





Command and Control (C2) Battle Management Operators ensure our nation’s security requires constant vigilance.





“It’s a great opportunity for me as her boss and the group commander to say a few words. Those that work with her know that Jacinta is an absolutely outstanding NCO, a front and center leader, making a tremendous impact on a wide array of issues across the group and the wing and it is no surprise that she was selected to win this prestigious award," said Colonel Francisco Gallei, 505th Test & Training Group Commander.





They are responsible for providing radar control and monitoring of global airspace, C2 Battle Management Operations specialists keep a watchful eye on everything that goes on in the sky.





“I definitely wouldn’t have been able to do this by myself, we have an awesome team, this is for the Airmen in the wing, and I just want to say congratulations to them,” said SMSgt Jacinta Buckhalter.





These highly trained experts operate sophisticated radar and electronic systems from locations all over the world, fulfilling a role crucial to the success of our missions and vital to safeguarding our nation.

Learn more about this career field at https://www.airforce.com/careers/detail/command-and-control-battle-management-operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:18 Story ID: 375910 Location: NAVARRE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Airman Receives MAJCOM Award for Command and Control Battle Management, by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.