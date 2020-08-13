3rd ID welcomes deputy commanding general for support

The 3rd Infantry Division welcomed Col. John Cushing as the deputy commanding general for support during a ceremony Aug. 3, at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Stewart.

Commanding generals of each of the 11 active-duty divisions in the Army today have a “Command Group” to help them command and control their division. This command group consists of a command sergeant major, normally two brigadier generals, and a colonel who is the chief of the general’s staff. The brigadier generals are called deputy commanding generals, with one designated as the deputy commanding general for support and the other designated deputy commanding general for maneuver.

Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commander of the 3rd ID, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield resided over the event.

“It is truly a great day to welcome an individual that has done the right things the right way and focus on making their units and the people around them better,” Aguto said. “John served in several different positions within 3rd ID, from the 1st Tank Company commander, and Recon Troop commander with 2nd Brigade here at Fort Stewart and again as the executive officer with 3rd Brigade at Fort Benning.”

After leaving Fort Benning, Cushing commanded the 194th Training Brigade at Fort Benning and 1st Recruiting Brigade at Fort Georgia G. Meade, Maryland before returning to the Marne Division.

“Cushing just relinquished the mantle of command of the 1st Recruiting Brigade and has returned to the Marne Division once again to serve as my deputy com-manding general for support - a job I know he is more than suited to handle,” Aguto said.

The deputy commander for support serves as the 3rd ID principal deputy to assist him in fulfilling his respon¬sibilities and ensure continuity of day-to-day operations. The scope of these duties includes the full spectrum of 3rd ID’s interests to include logistics, maintenance, sus¬tainment and administration.

During the ceremony, Cushing spoke about his Family.

“My name is John Cushing and I am a Dogface Soldier,” said Cushing. “This is Marla and I’s third time to the 3rd Infantry Division. As we drove around post we noticed the Warriors Walk which quickly reminds each and every one of us why we serve: we serve to make a difference, for the Soldiers and Families and to do everything we can to make sure we don’t plant any more trees.”

During his remakes Cushing stated that it is import¬ant for leaders to do their job.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 09:26 Story ID: 375881 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ID welcomes deputy commanding general for support, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.