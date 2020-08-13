New app provides information on garrison services

Courtesy Photo | The Digital Garrison app is a partnership between the U.S. Army and the Army & Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Digital Garrison app is a partnership between the U.S. Army and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is a one-stop information source for Army communities. The free app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - The Digital Garrison app, a one-stop information source for Army communities, is now available for download and use across most Army garrisons, including U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



The app puts real-time information into Soldiers', families', and civilians' hands and keeps military communities connected, a key part of readiness and resiliency. Information on the app includes Army and Air Force Exchange Service retail facilities and sales; local Army announcements; the garrison telephone directory; Wiesbaden weather; and the MWR events calendar.



AAFES and the U.S. Army partnered to bring this tool to 62 garrisons around the world, integrating AAFES and two Installation Management Command-operated website networks. Work began in 2019 with beta testing completed this spring at several garrisons, including Wiesbaden.



"We are excited to see this app roll out and provide another information forum for our garrison,” said Laurri Garcia, director of Public Affairs at USAG Wiesbaden. “Digital Garrison is a valuable communications platform for our community. We will monitor its progress and capture community feedback to ensure the app continues to improve as it evolves."



In addition, there are planned upgrades to integrate partners including the Defense Commissary Agency.



Members of the Army family can download the Digital Garrison app to their personal mobile device now from app stores, including Google Play and the Apple App Store. Once installed, users can create an account or use the application as a guest, selecting Wiesbaden as their local garrison.