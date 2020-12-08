Dog agility obstacle course installed as a part of Eagle Scout project

WEISBADEN, Germany – Dogs (and their owners) are the beneficiaries of Tyler Houk’s recently completed Eagle Scout project, a dog obstacle course at the dog park on Clay Kaserne at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



“The whole point of the Eagle Scout project is to learn how to plan and use leadership skills,” he said. Houk, a high school senior, coordinated with the Directorate of Public Works and the Military Police K-9 unit for the planning and approval of the course.



He used a CAD program to design the course in consultation with the K-9 unit. The K-9 unit also donated one of the three course elements, the tunnel. The other two pieces, a ramp and platform, were built by volunteer scouts and adults on Aug, 12 under Houk’s supervision.



Jennifer Fligor’s dog, a golden retriever named Beau, was the first to test out the new course. “As an avid dog park goer, I am extremely happy the Scouts have undertaken this project to add the dog agility training pieces,” Fligor said. “Beau is always happy to go to the dog park but now there is an added bonus of some agility training as well.”



Jaime Nairn visited the park with her small dog, Korea. “I love it; she loves it,” Nairn said. “It gives her a bit of exercise and we have two German shepherds to bring over.”



Houk intentionally designed the course to be small-dog friendly, with a lower platform and a moderate rise to the ramp.



“I wanted to do something different that I haven’t seen before,” he said. “I thought the community would love it.”



Fligor added, “Thank you Eagle Scouts.”

