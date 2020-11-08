Strike Fighter Squadron 27 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Lt. Jessica DeSousa, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, Public Affairs Officer



PHILIPPINE SEA – Cmdr. Joseph Hubley relieved Cmdr. Brent Jaquith as commanding officer of the “Royale Maces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, during an airborne change of command ceremony aboard the Navy’s forward deployed Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on 11 August. Cmdr. Michael Donovan assumed the duties as executive officer.



A naval tradition while at sea, the airborne change of command ceremony is an opportunity for the commanding officer to have their last flight attached to the squadron with their relief. Cmdr. Joseph Hubley, VFA-27’s executive officer, officially took command from Cmdr. Brent Jaquith during a low altitude fly-by witnessed from the flight deck of Ronald Reagan by both ship and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Five Sailors.



The completion of Cmdr. Jaquith’s 21-month command tour is one of many accomplishments during his career as a naval officer. He previously served with VFA-34 and was subsequently selected to attend the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). Post-graduation, he reported VFA-106 where he served as an instructor in all variants of the Hornet and Super Hornet, Standardization Officer, Fighter Phase Head, and a member of the East Coast Tactical Demonstration Team. He then served as the Administrative, Safety, Maintenance and Operations Department Head for VFA-131. He was then the East Coast Strike Fighter Placement Officer at Navy Personnel Command and then attended the Naval War College to earn a Master’s Degree in Foreign Affairs and Strategic Studies before reporting to VFA-27 as the Executive Officer in 2017. Cmdr. Jaquith has accumulated over 3,600 flight hours, 800 carrier arrested landings and 65 combat missions. He attributes any personal awards he has received to the dedication and professionalism of those he has served with and he expressed his appreciation for his squadron during his tenure at VFA-27.



Cmdr. Jaquith inspired the Maces to focus on priorities of teamwork, professionalism and excellence without arrogance. Under his leadership, the Maces met or exceeded all mission requirements during multiple deployments, directly contributing to the mission success of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70. Hailing from Helena, Montana, Cmdr. Hubley reported to his first operational command, the “Dambusters” of VFA-195, and completed multiple patrol cycles aboard the USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63). After attending the United States Naval Test Pilot School, he reported to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 and served as the F/A-18 Super Hornet software and targeting pod Project Officer. In 2012, he returned to the Fleet as the Staff Strike Operations Officer for Commander, Task Force 70. He then served as the Safety, Maintenance and Operations Officer when he returned to the “Dambusters” for his Department Head tour. Selected for operational command, he reported as Executive Officer of VFA-27 in December 2018.



The Royal Maces are part of the CVW-5 “Badman” team embarked on the Ronald Reagan, currently deployed as part of CSG-5 in support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

