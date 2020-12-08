JTF-Bravo donates COVID-19 supplies for municipalities in La Paz, Comayagua

Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Col. John Litchfield, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Maria Pinel | U.S. Army Col. John Litchfield, Joint Task Force-Bravo commander, poses for a photo with Dr. Daniel Mairena, deputy director of the Roberto Suazo Cordova Hospital in La Paz, Honduras, August 11, 2020. The donation was part of four different deliveries in the departments of La Paz and Comayagua, which included personal protective equipment and medical supplies, provided under U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to aid local health professionals in the fight against COVID-19 in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel) see less | View Image Page

Joint Task Force-Bravo donated personal protective equipment and medications, through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program to support the municipalities of Villa de San Antonio, La Paz, Ajuterique and Lejamani.



The donation includes KN95 masks, gloves, gowns, booties, head covers, disinfecting supplies and medication to benefit the health care providers of the Roberto Suazo Cordova Hospital, regional hospital that receives patients from all over La Paz. Donations were also provided to the Emergency Committees in the municipalities of Villa de San Antonio in the department of La Paz, and Ajuterique and Lejamani in the department of Comayagua to be distributed through local health care clinics. The total donation is valued at more than $52,000.



JTF-Bravo continuously works to build partnerships to foster security, stability, and prosperity for Honduran citizens through a variety of missions, currently including personal protective equipment donations in response to COVID-19 throughout the country.



U.S. Army Col. John Litchfield, new JTF-Bravo commander, personally delivered the donations to meet local mayors, health care leaders, and authorities, further reiterating JTF-Bravo’s commitment to supporting its partners and hosts in this time of need.



“We are committed to supporting your efforts in the fight against COVID-19. We are part of this community and we are in this together. Your success is our success and I look forward to continuing strengthening our partnership,” said Col. Litchfield. “We are together in this fight and we are committed to supporting you as friends and neighbors.”