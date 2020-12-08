Normandy Receives SURFLANT Unit Tactics Award

NORFOLK, Va (NNS) – On Wednesday 12 August 2020 Capt. Charles Hampton announced to the crew of USS Normandy that they had won the surface forces Atlantic unit tactics awards for 2019.



The unit tactics award is bestowed upon a superior operational unit that demonstrates excellence in all warfare areas.



USS Normandy maintained the highest level of proficiency as they spent nine months deployed between September 2019 and June 2020 in the Second, Fifth, and Sixth Fleet areas of responsibilities.



This was highlighted by their operations north of the Arctic Circle in September 2019, participation in International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2019; as well as the largest maritime seizure of conventional weapons in February 2020 and operation VIGILANT OSPREY in June 2020 in the Gulf of Aden.



“This is an incredible accomplishment,” said Hampton, “It draws a perfect conclusion to a historic operational run for USS Normandy and also presents a perfect transition point for our focus to shift toward material readiness as we embark upon a very extensive maintenance period.”



Hampton continued by highlighting the importance of recognizing the ship's accomplishments but strongly emphasized that Normandy’s focus must lie in the present and future, not in the past.



He said “Be proud of your unparalleled accomplishments. Normandy has once again led from the front and set the bar high for follow-on deployers. Now, today, on to the next chapter in this ship’s storied carrier.”



USS Normandy began a yearlong maintenance phase this week and is eager to rejoin the operation fleet as soon as possible.



Normandy, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, is the Air and Missile Defense Commander for Carrier Strike Group Eight.



