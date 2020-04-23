78th LRS, 94th APS reuniting families

Photo By Joseph Mather | A C-5 Galaxy aircraft is unloaded at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 11, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | A C-5 Galaxy aircraft is unloaded at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 11, 2020, by Airmen from both the 78ths Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 94th Aerial Port Squadron. The squadrons came together to download 29 pallets of cargo, 18 pieces of rolling stock and 12 passengers from the 461st and 116th Air Control Wings returning from a recent deployment. see less | View Image Page

Coronavirus Disease 2019 is not stopping Team Robins from providing crucial support to its mission partners. The 78th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 94th Aerial Port Squadron pulled together amidst the crisis to re-deploy members of the 461st Air Control Wing and the 116th Air Control Wing returning from Germany April 11.

According to Jonathan Bain, 78th LRS Air Transportation Function chief, the members and equipment were deployed in support of the Global War on Terror and returned to their home station to reconstitute after being tasked for a deployment to a different location.

The pairing of the 78th LRS and the 94th APS reduced the footprint to provide support.

Bain said, “Due to the unique situations presented by the coronavirus, this was a team effort between 78th LRS and 94th APS in an effort to limit the number of personnel required to meet mission needs and execute a quick turnaround for the aircrew, while also ensuring the safety of personnel remained at the forefront of the operation.”

After a medical brief by the 116th ACW medical personnel the teams, went to work.

According to Lt. Col. Kelie Thomas, 78th LRS commander, the LRS team, combined with aerial porters, came together to download 29 pallets of cargo, 18 pieces of rolling stock and 12 passengers returning from a recent deployment.

Team Robins continues to perform its mission throughout the pandemic.

“The Air Force is currently being tested by a new threat, with new challenges, all the while continuing to provide support at the home station and abroad.” Bain said, “The 78th LRS will continue to meet and find ways to overcome these challenges to ensure continued mission success for Robins Air Force Base and its mission partners.”

Thomas agreed.

“I am so very proud of our 78th LRS family of civilians, enlisted and officers, and their active engagement with mission partners in the wake of such challenging logistics operations,” said Thomas. “Our team coupled with the 94th APS were able to yet again ensure a smooth re-deployment for Team JSTARS and reunite re-deployers with their families, all while safeguarding our logistics team.”