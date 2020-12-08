Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B2 Spirit Stealth Bombers deploy to Diego Garcia in support of Bomber Task Force

    B-2 Spirit arrives at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Photo By 1st Lt. Michael Hardy | A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber arrives at Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, Aug. 12,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Three B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers deployed from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia to support Pacific Air Forces’ Bomber Task Force missions, Aug. 11.

    The 29-hour sortie demonstrated continued U.S. commitment to allies and partners by showcasing their ability to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.

    “We are excited to return to this important location. DG puts the “INDO” in INDOPACOM,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Conant, BTF commander. “This Bomber Task Force is our National Defense Strategy in action. We are sharpening our lethality while strengthening relationships with key allies, partners, and our sister-service teammates. Despite a global pandemic, the Airmen of Whiteman Air Force Base and Air Force Global Strike Command stand ready to support INDOPACOM and the Department of Defense in achieving our Nation’s strategic objectives.”

    U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts BTF operations across the globe.

    The last B-2 Spirit BTF deployed to INDOPACOM was in January 2019 from the 393rd Bomb Squadron from Whiteman AFB. Three B-2 Spirits and approximately 200 Airmen deployed to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    During that BTF deployment, the B-2s flew 27 sorties for a total of 171 hours in multiple local and long-duration missions, conducted hot-pit refueling training and accomplished eight integrated sorties with the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 199th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptors.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 10:12
    Story ID: 375800
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, B2 Spirit Stealth Bombers deploy to Diego Garcia in support of Bomber Task Force, by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomber Task Force
    bombertaskforce
    BTF

