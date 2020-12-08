Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Boat Launch Ramp to Close, Dam Face Work Continues

    Boat Launch Ramp to Close, Dam Face Work Continues

    Photo By Andrew Byrne | The boat launch at East Branch Clarion River Lake. (U.S. Army Photo by Autumn Rodden)... read more read more

    ELK COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Story by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    EAST BRANCH LAKE, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s East Branch Lake Dam announces its boat launch ramp will close Monday, Aug. 24 due to falling lake levels and urges continued caution to travelers as dam construction work continues.

    The ramp will be closed to trailered vessels, but it will remain open to hand-carried boats such as kayaks and canoes. The ramp is not expected to open again until spring 2021.

    Boat owners are required to remove docked watercraft before Monday, Aug. 24.

    Work on the dam face, the side of the dam facing the water, continues as temporary stone is replaced and expected to be complete by September.

    Platform restoration work, including resurfacing of the roadway on the dam, will follow and result in continued heavy truck traffic on the access road. Travelers are advised to continue to use caution on East Branch Dam Road and Maple Lane.

    For further assistance, please call East Branch Lake at 814-965-2065.

    For more East Branch Lake information, visit:
    http://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/EastBranchClarionRiverLake.aspx

    Follow the East Branch Lake Facebook page:
    https://www.facebook.com/EastBranchLakeUSACE

    For the three-day lake level projections, the public is encouraged to contact East Branch Lake or visit the Pittsburgh District’s Water Management website: http://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/WaterManagement/ReservoirForecast.aspx

    For media inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or email CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

    For more information about the district, visit: www.lrp.usace.army.mil.

    Follow us on social media:
    www.facebook.com/PittsburghUSACE
    www.twitter.com/PittsburghUSACE
    www.flickr.com/pittsburghcorps

    - 30 -

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 09:52
    Story ID: 375798
    Location: ELK COUNTY, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boat Launch Ramp to Close, Dam Face Work Continues, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Engineers
    U.S.
    USACE
    boat
    closure
    Pittsburgh
    ramp
    Lake
    Corps
    platform
    District
    River
    Army
    East
    Jones
    Wilcox
    Elk
    County
    Clarion
    of
    Branch
    Township

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT