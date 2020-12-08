Boat Launch Ramp to Close, Dam Face Work Continues

EAST BRANCH LAKE, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District’s East Branch Lake Dam announces its boat launch ramp will close Monday, Aug. 24 due to falling lake levels and urges continued caution to travelers as dam construction work continues.



The ramp will be closed to trailered vessels, but it will remain open to hand-carried boats such as kayaks and canoes. The ramp is not expected to open again until spring 2021.



Boat owners are required to remove docked watercraft before Monday, Aug. 24.



Work on the dam face, the side of the dam facing the water, continues as temporary stone is replaced and expected to be complete by September.



Platform restoration work, including resurfacing of the roadway on the dam, will follow and result in continued heavy truck traffic on the access road. Travelers are advised to continue to use caution on East Branch Dam Road and Maple Lane.



For further assistance, please call East Branch Lake at 814-965-2065.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 09:52