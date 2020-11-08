Family Child Care Program provides incentives for caregivers

Courtesy Photo | Ever thought of starting your own business as a daycare provider? The Child and Youth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ever thought of starting your own business as a daycare provider? The Child and Youth Services staff have a program designed to recruit, register and train providers as well as equip them with tools. There is even a recruitment bonus for eligible new providers and for those who transfer in from another installation. see less | View Image Page

One challenge facing a military spouse is finding a job when arriving at a new post. The Fort Riley Family Child Care Program can fill the need for additional income and provide a career that can travel with each permanent change of station. Becoming an FCC provider also allows spouses to work from home and take their childcare business with them when they transfer to a new post.

“Family is important to me,” said Kareema Quick, Family Child Care Program provider. “This gave me an opportunity to provide an income for my family while staying at home. I am able to see my own children off to school. I am able to set my own hours and be home with my children.”

Spouses who sign up, qualify, train and successfully open their home with at least two enrolled children are eligible for a $1,000 recruitment bonus. The payments will be paid over 12 months. When an FCC provider transfers and enters the program at a new post, then they become eligible for a relocation bonus of an additional $1,000.

Any spouse residing on Fort Riley can be qualified to become certified as a Family Child Care Provider. Applicants must be at least 18 years old; and have no convictions, admissions or evidence of family violence, child neglect, alcohol abuse or the use of illegal drugs by any person working or living in the home. Applicants must complete a background check for themselves and all residents in the home. They must be able to speak, read and write English well enough to follow health and safety directives and also to plan developmental activities for the children in their care. They cannot hold another job, either full-time or part-time during the hours the FCC home is in operation.

“The provider can earn an income while staying at home with their own children,” said Tara Hill, Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Family Child Care Director. “We help them become successful through ongoing training opportunities. They will have access to all material needed from the FCC lending library. They also receive monetary subsidies and a Child Adult Food Program subsidy for meals. They can expect consistent policies and support programs throughout the army and an easy transition when moving to another installation. In addition, all training and experience gained through the FCC Program are transferable if a spouse seeks employment in a Child Development Center.”

Spouses interested in applying should attend Family Child Care Orientation and fill out an application. The next step in the process is an interview with all family members in attendance. The candidates accepted into the program will attend a two and a half week training program.

“It is a really easy process, they give you a lot of help,” Quick said. “It’s not like you do it on your own and the Army pays for all your training.”

When Quick has to move to a new post, she says she will continue the program at the next location.

“I really like that it is a portable career,” Quick said. “I can go from base to base without having to start over again.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment for orientation contact (785) 239-5899.