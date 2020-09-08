Trujillo assumes command of 403rd Mission Support Group

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. --

Lt. Col. Reginald Trujillo assumed command of the 403rd Mission Support Group at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., during the Unit Training Assembly at the 41st Aerial Port Squadron Aug. 8.



The ceremony was presided over by 403rd Wing Commander Col. Jeffrey A. Van Dootingh who also handed over the 403rd MSG guidon in lieu of outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rodney McCraine who took the post in September 2018.



Trujillo joins the wing after serving as the commander of the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron at Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.



As the group’s commander, Trujillo will lead more than 400 Reserve Citizen Airmen and civilians in the 403rd Logistics Readiness, Security Forces, Force Support, and 41st Aerial Port Squadrons as well as in the 403rd Communications Flight.



Van Dootingh spoke first during the ceremony recalling his previous working experience with Trujillo and the process of hiring him.



He described Trujillo as a top-tier candidate and even after doing his due-diligence evaluating other officers for the job, knew Trujillo was the right fit.



Trujillo thanked a litany of people including wing leadership, fellow commanders, and his family for support and said he is thrilled and honored to serve in the Wing of Choice.



“To the Airmen of the mission support group, I am incredibly proud and honored to join your team,” said Trujillo. “I am blessed to be here and serve with you as we strive to be the best group of agile combat support professionals in the AFRC. I ask you to remember in the 403rd Mission Support Group we don’t just support, we enable.”

