Washington D.C. Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine M. Shaw, from Washington D.C., is a logistics support representative attached to the logistics support center (LSC) was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight, May 8, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



As a logistics support representative, Shaw provides support to the United States ships to ensure they receive their cargo and mail while they operate within the region.



“Shaw is a vital logistics support representative for LSC, Djibouti.” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Kurt Zabel-Grell, leading petty officer for the LSC. “She has acquired several positive customer satisfaction surveys from the Military Sealift Command ships that directly support the war-fighting ships of the 5th and 6th Fleets.”



The leadership on Camp Lemonnier values teamwork and morale welfare while supporting the mission.



"I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Shaw and congratulate her on her nomination as the Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight," said Master Chief Bruce Forester, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "It's not easy being deployed from home to an environment like the one we have here, but Petty Officer Shaw exemplifies the Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment and is an outstanding representative of our command and our nation."



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Shaw, a 2005 high school graduate of Friendship Collegiate Academy, credits her success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Washington, D.C.



"I was as part of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) where I achieved the rank of captain,” said Shaw. “As part of the JROTC program called leadership, we had seven leadership traits: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Those have been instilled in me since the beginning, and I carry them all with me to get through my day and to help me support my team.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



Recently, Shaw earned the distinction of Blue Jacket of the Quarter (BJOQ). The BJOQ program recognizes the very best all-around Sailors in the ranks of seaman recruit through 3rd class petty officer. Commands may submit nominations on how their nominee demonstrates sustained superior performance, leadership, self-improvement, command and community involvement, self-expression, military bearing and appearance are all key facets of the best all-around Sailors.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. “Petty Officer Shaw is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Shaw says she is most proud of her increasing ability to adapt to constant change and what she has learned.



"I am continuously working to improve myself," said Shaw. “Having structure and discipline keep me on track.”



Shaw comes from a history of military service and shares the Navy service experience with her brother.



"My brother is in the military. He is a second class Master-at-Arms stationed in Japan,” said Shaw.



As a U.S. Navy reservist, Shaw brings the knowledge she has as a police officer in Portsmouth, Virginia, to her role here.



“Multitasking and teamwork are two major skills I use in both of my career fields,” said Shaw.



Shaw’s professionalism and teamwork directly affects both her customers and her coworkers.



“She has demonstrated time and time again her willingness to lend a hand,” said Zabel-Grell.



“Additionally, she brings an overwhelmingly positive morale boost to logistics support center by projecting an extremely positive, humorous and caring attitude which lifts everybody’s morale.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Shaw, and other sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.