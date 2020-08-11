Increased flying operations Aug. 11-13

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations over East Anglia and the surrounding areas Aug. 11-13. These “surge” operations, or short periods of increased flying, facilitate a number of training requirements for both F-15 aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.



There are no plans for low-altitude flying or night flying during this period is expected.



“We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding. As always, we will do everything we can to minimize impact to our local communities while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander.



For aircraft-related flying concerns, contact the Ministry of Defence at SWK-lowflying@mod.gov.uk.



For media queries regarding the surge operations, contact 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil.

