NMPDC undergoes mission, name change

BETHESDA, Md. – The Navy Medicine Professional Development Center (NMPDC) recently changed their name to more closely match their missions in developing medical leaders.



On July 31, NMPDC officially became the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NML&PDC). The name change reflects Navy Medicine’s effort to continue to improve the quality of training and development of leaders throughout Navy Medicine.



“It all starts and ends with the concept that highly reliable sustained performance is constructed and maintained within a culture where leaders develop leaders,” said Capt. Barry Adams, commanding officer of NML&PDC. “The change reflects the focus on the critically-evolving requirement for ready, relevant learning, agile learning systems and processes, and seamless alignment of mission, values, and commitment among all components within the Department of Defense.”



Along with a name change NML&PDC unveiled a new logo and a new mission statement, “develop leaders and their professional careers.”



NML&PDC has developed key programs to assist with medical training throughout the Navy, such as Navy Surgeon General’s Leader Development Academy, NMLPDC Academics Directorate, Naval Postgraduate Dental School, and the Tri-Service Optician School.



NMLPDC is headquartered in the Building One tower of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland and have an additional school house in Yorktown, Va.

