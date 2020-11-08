The 554th RED HORSE Demolition Team to conduct explosives training

The 554th RED HORSE Demolition Team will conduct explosives training from 8:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the quarry near Northwest Field.





Citizens should expect traffic delays on Route 3A adjacent to the quarry, as a portion of the road will be closed in 10-30 minute intervals before each detonation. Traffic entering and exiting Northwest Field will also be delayed.





Members of the public near the area may also hear loud explosions. All training will take place within a secure training area, with no anticipated effect outside of the cordoned space.





The training is not open to public viewing or the media. Please direct any questions or concerns to the Andersen AFB Public Affairs office at 366-2228.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU