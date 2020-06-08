NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Marks Completion of Warehouse Renovation

Photo By Jessica McClanahan | On August 6, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Commanding Officer,...... read more read more Photo By Jessica McClanahan | On August 6, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville Commanding Officer, Capt. William H. Clarke, cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the completion of a $3.5M warehouse renovation onboard NAS Jacksonville. The spaces will soon house a NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville pilot program that aims to streamline the management of "Not Ready for Issue" (NRFI) material. see less | View Image Page

On August 6, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, Capt. William H. Clarke, cut a ribbon on newly renovated warehouse spaces onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The small ceremony marked a big milestone for the 80 year old warehouse located on the flight line in building 110.



Much of 110 has served as a warehouse facility for various tenant commands, with a small portion of office space dedicated to NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville’s headquarters. The $3.5M renovation began after the completion of the Material Exploratory Pilot Program (MEPP) in which NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville personnel worked to clear the warehouse and successfully recapitalized more than $280M in repairable material.



The spaces will soon be home to another NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville pilot program; one that will warehouse Not Ready for Issue (NRFI) parts that are historically managed by Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).



As he addressed the team that oversaw the renovations and will carry the new project forward Clarke stated, “This new program aims to demonstrate how technology can improve audit readiness, lower management costs, and increase fleet lethality using RFID tagging and robotics; it will mark the beginning of a new era in naval logistics.”



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.



Get more information about the Navy from US Navy Facebook or twitter.

For more news from Naval Supply Systems Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/navsup/.