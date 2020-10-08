Ohio National Guardsman Receives Award

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Holdeman of Springfield, Ohio, has been awarded the Army Achievement Medal for assisting the 1487th Transportation Company with pre-mobilization efforts, while assigned to the Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion (-Detachment 1), 371st Sustainment Brigade, Springfield, Ohio.



Holdeman has served in the Ohio Army National Guard for 23 years and has been serving on Active Guard Reserve status for the past 12 years. He serves as the Supply Sgt. for the 371st Sustainment Brigade.



He has been on several deployments, including Iraq, in 2009, where he served as an Administrative Clerk. He also deployed to Louisiana to aid in the Hurricane Katrina aftermath.



Holdeman and his wife, Amber, have two children, Ella and Grant, of Springfield, Ohio.



As the Supply Sgt., Holdeman has to train his soldiers to be the next leaders of the Ohio National Guard.



“My time in service has taught me how to be a leader and gave me the responsibility to open up to my mistakes,” said Holdman. He said that he is a father figure to his soldiers and that they work very hard every day.



The 371st Sustainment Brigade makes leadership development a top priority, and Holdeman exemplifies this with his daily actions.

