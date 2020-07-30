Reshaping TRFB through ergonomics

Photo By Ann Marie Schult-Slosser | 200728-N-SC160-004 Bangor, WA The TRFB Ergonomics Working Group provides solutions to...... read more read more Photo By Ann Marie Schult-Slosser | 200728-N-SC160-004 Bangor, WA The TRFB Ergonomics Working Group provides solutions to fit the workplace to a users needs in order to prevent injuries, EWG volunteers come from every code and include (left to right) Nate Marshall, Eric Carlson, Shane Schackmann, Juliet Macias, Cammile Haugan, Joe Wallace, Christopher Castille, Shawn Silva, and Mike Carpentier. The group also includes (not featured) Andrew McLendon, Dan Hoggard, Douglas Bailey, Benjamin Clark, Raymond Costello. see less | View Image Page

BANGOR, Wa. Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB) values your safety. We have been a Voluntary Protection Program Star Site since 2008. We have accomplished numerous improvements since then and the latest is an Ergonomics Working Group (ERGO WG) developed in order to drive down our ergonomically related injuries, which are about 20% of all reported injuries here, by creating a focused approach on problem solving issues specific to TRFB ergonomics.

The ERGO WG started as a Tiger Team set up in the Repair Department, led by Juliet Macias, in 2019. Now the ERGO WG is comprised of volunteers from various shops identified as “high” risk at TRFB based off past injury data.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, ergonomics is simply fitting the job to a person. This is important to TRFB because the submarines repaired here were largely built in the 1970’s when ergonomics and logical human-body working conditions were not widely considered.

Consistently poor ergonomics can lead to work place musculoskeletal disorders (WMSD), which affect the muscles, nerves, blood vessels, ligaments and tendons. A common example of a WMSD is carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), a painful and progressive condition caused by constant compression of a key nerve in the wrist, which causes inflammation and pain.

The ERGO WG works to mitigate and solve some common issues, such as slipping in tanks. To reduce slip injuries in tanks the team worked with shop trainers and the Lean Office to set up vendor demonstrations to showcase available products that can be used as hand and foot hold assists, which are not to be used as fall protection, but can be helpful when initial scaffolding is not in place.

Another innovative solution is anti-slip netting, constructed by the Sail Loft 74A, designed to suspend a human and eliminate the risk of slippery footings.

This was designed by an ERGO WG member in order mitigate slips, trips, and falls in awkward tanks where workers must first clean before work can begin.

The ERGO WG also works with Code 200 Lifting & Handling supervisors and TRFB engineer to redesign the LET box to have a deeper opening permitting correct lifting and body posture in hopes of reducing back injuries. The ERGO WG will work with the Welding Shop 26A and Weight Test Shop 72WT for fabrication and weight testing, and implementation of the redesigned logistics escape trunk (LET) box.

The Outside Repair 38C, ERGO WG members successfully promoted a better ergonomic kneepad, which can be put on prior to transiting the boat. Due to the flexible design, you can transmit the LET, which helps prevent knee knockers.

In order to work within OSHA guidelines, the ERGO WG works with the TRFB Occupational Safety and Health Office, specifically, personnel from Code 08.1 Industrial Hygiene. They also periodically meet with management in order to share ideas and focus efforts for maximum impact to “high” risk shops. The working group members engage and connect with TRFB workers in an effort to obtain ideas that will lessen stress on the body at TRFB with the result of reduced risk and injuries.

Future ERGO WG plans: After the Extended Refit Period (ERP), the ERGO WG plans to work with Production Supervisors and Trainers to bring a Tool Vendor Fair to TRFB in order to showcase some of most ergonomically designed tools for purchase as studies have shown that better designs can significantly decrease vibration related injuries. Additionally, the ERGO WG is starting “Cross Talks” with TRF Kings Bay in order to share ideas and successes. If you have a suggestion or would like to learn more about the ergonomics working group at TRFB, contact Juliet Macias 360-535-2635, juliet.j.macias@navy.mil or Eric Carlson 360-315-1892, eric.b.carlson2@gmail.com.

Members of the TRFB ERGO WG are Juliet Macias, Eric Carlson, Camille Haugan, Nathan Marshall, Andrew McLendon, Christopher Castille, Shawn Silva, Dan Hoggard, Shane Schackmann, Douglas Bailey, Joseph Wallace, Benjamin Clark and Raymond Costello.