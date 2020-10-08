Updated CFETP for Civil Engineer Officers (32EX)

CE Weekly Submission by Maj Jay Marrou //



The 32EX, Civil Engineer Officer, Career Field Education and Training Plan (CFETP) has been substantially revised to provide new resources and information to officers as they progress in their careers. The Director of Civil Engineers approved the new document on 11 June 2020. As of 22 July 2020, the updated CFETP is uploaded to the Air Force e-Publishing website and is available for use.



Guided by the Civil Engineer Truths, the new 32EX CFETP introduces a competency-based force development model to ensure CE officers are prepared to operate, sustain, protect, and recover airbases as power projection platforms. Rooted in tradition but with a renewed focus on the future, the CFETP will guide officers through their career progression and competency-based force development by outlining mandatory and recommended education, training, and career-broadening opportunities. This update introduces 32EX core Occupational Competencies (OC), new career trajectory visualizations, section revisions and additions, and an updated format to help simplify and improve user experience.



Officers and their supervisors, commanders, or mentors can use the newly added 32EX core OCs as a tool to evaluate proficiency and guide their career development. The OCs establish the baseline of what a CE officer should be capable of achieving at different points in their career. An officer can use the OCs to determine if he/she is lacking in a certain area and then take the necessary steps to fill the gaps, whether that means enrolling in a course or working with leadership to lay out future positions and assignments to grow skillsets. Additionally, supervisors and commanders should use the OCs as a resource when mentoring officers to better guide their decision making and help set appropriate goals. This resource can be used during individual feedback, assignment planning sessions, and as a tool to develop a squadron’s unit training programs.



The revised CFETP also adds new career trajectory visualizations. Many CE officers will remember the legacy “career pyramid,” but this visualization no longer accurately depicts the different ways officers can advance in their careers. In the updated CFETP, officers will find two new Career Planning Diagrams intended to help officers visualize their potential career paths. These charts integrate both education and experience into a singular time-scaled graphic, helping officers to better anticipate required and recommended milestones throughout their career.



Engineers will find it easier to locate and digest information in the new CFETP thanks to a switch from the legacy prose format to a bulleted format. The changes in this document were coordinated across the CE Enterprise (AFIT, AFPC, 32E Officer Assignment Team, USAFA, AFRC, ANG, EOD, EM, Fire, etc.), which also resulted in substantial updates and new additions from CE specialties. This in turn contributed to an overhaul of the resources referenced in the publication, ensuring the CFETP provides accurate, easily accessible information that officers need.



Ultimately, the CFETP was revised to support the CE Human Capital Roadmap lines of effort to Envision the Force, Recruit/Retain Airmen Engineers, and Develop Airmen Engineers to be Agile, Innovative, and Ready to enable mission requirements across the full spectrum of operations. The CFETP will be reviewed on an annual basis by the 32E Career Field Manager to ensure it remains a current, relevant, and useful tool for the career field. The new version can be viewed and downloaded from the Air Force e-Publishing website by visiting: https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a4/publication/cfetp32ex/cfetp32ex.pdf

