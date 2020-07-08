HSM-74 Returns home from Seven-Month Deployment

Courtesy Photo | 200807-N-KJ376-001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 7, 2020) A formation of MH-60R helicopters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200807-N-KJ376-001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 7, 2020) A formation of MH-60R helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74 flies over Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Aug. 7 after being deployed to 5th Fleet for seven months. (U..S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nick Grim/Released) see less | View Image Page

Seven helicopters from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 “Swamp Foxes” flew in formation over Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville, Aug. 7, returning home from a seven-month deployment.



HSM-74 departed NAS Jacksonville on Jan. 8 for pre-deployment exercises with Carrier Strike Group Ten aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), and USS Truxtun (DDG 103). The strike group spent a record-breaking 206 days at sea without a port visit due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Throughout the deployment, HSM-74 aircrew performed surveillance, strike coordination, intelligence, and reconnaissance capabilities providing situational awareness for strike group warfare commanders.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the Swamp Fox team and our families. Each member executed their critical functions in a zero-fail environment, and all without a port call due to the global pandemic,” said Cmdr. Daniel Murphy, HSM-74 commanding officer. “Our pilots and aircrew deterred aggression around the globe while our maintainers and other support personnel completed crucial but monotonous tasks with daily excellence. During this time of national turmoil, our nation, our community should take pride in these exceptional men and women who have proven their resiliency. I am proud to be part of this squadron and humbled to lead them.”



Family and friends, who were social distanced in the hangar, welcomed the Swamp Foxes home as the helicopters landed on the NAS Jacksonville flight line. Several new dads were seeing their babies for the first time. The men and women coming home had missed many birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and other special events.



For Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Bryan McLeod coming home to his family was wonderful but he knew it was going to be quite a bit different with all the COVID restrictions.



I’m very excited to be home with my family but am going to have to get used to a whole new way of life,” he said. “It was a very long deployment but we were kept quite busy. It was definitely a lot harder than my last deployment but we got the job done.”



Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), commanded by Capt. Kyle Higgins; Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Edward Crossman, and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), commanded by Capt. Michael Desmond; Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Stout (DDG 55), USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), and USS Truxtun (DDG 103); and the staffs of Carrier Strike Group 10 commanded by Rear Adm. Brendan McLane and Destroyer Squadron 26 commanded by Capt. Zoah Scheneman.



Additional squadrons of CVW-3, commanded by Capt. Trevor Estes, embarked on Eisenhower include Strike Fighter Squadrons “Fighting Swordsmen” of VFA-32, “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, “Wildcats” of VFA-131, “Rampagers” of VFA-83; “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-7; “Screwtops” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron VAW-123; “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron VAQ-130; and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron VRC-40 “Rawhides.”